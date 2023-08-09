Top PMP Certification Institutes in the USA

The complicated tasks and need for quick project deliveries have led organizations to adopt more agile methods. With more demand for agile project management and workforce, the project management industry is expected to reach 15.06 billion by 2027 and project managers play an important role in planning project workflows along with ensuring efficient execution. Getting a PMP certification will help you stand apart from the crowd and prove your credibility in the market.



In addition to boosting your earnings, the PMP certification offers you even more. This globally recognized credential significantly enhances your resume's appeal, proving your dedication. If career advancement is your goal, it equips you with vital project management skills and expands your professional connections—key assets for your professional growth.



The main aspect of getting a PMP certification involves selecting the right institution for yourself. So let's have a brief overview of how to select the perfect PMP certification training institute for you.



Things to Keep in Mind While Choosing PMP Certification Institutes in the USA



● Accreditation and Reputation:

It's vital to choose an institute that holds accreditation from respected organizations in the field of project management. Look for endorsements from Project Management Institute (PMI) Authorized Training Providers (ATP) or any other governing body.

● Trainer Expertise:

Your trainers' expertise plays a critical role in the effectiveness of your PMP training. Verify the credentials of the trainers, such as their project management certifications and their experience as project managers or educators. Trainers with real-world experience can provide practical insights that go beyond theoretical concepts.

● Study Materials:

Comprehensive study materials are crucial for your PMP preparation. Inquire about the materials provided, including textbooks, practice exams, mock tests, and access to online resources. High-quality study materials help you solidify your knowledge and build confidence for the exam.

● Success Rate:

The success rate of the institute's students in passing the PMP exam is a good indicator of the quality of their training. Institutes with a high pass rate demonstrate their ability to prepare students effectively.

● Reviews and Recommendations:

Seek recommendations from colleagues, friends, or mentors who have completed PMP training. Their firsthand experiences can provide valuable insights into the training quality, the effectiveness of the curriculum, and the support provided.

● Post-Course Support:

Learning doesn't end with course completion. Choose institutes that offer ongoing support, access to additional resources, alumni networks, and updates on industry trends. A commitment to your continuous growth is a sign of a dedicated institute.

Let us see which are the top PMP Institutes in the USA that you can consider for your journey :



StarAgile

StarAgile’s PMP Certification Course is one of the most comprehensive and sought-after courses available in the USA. The curriculum is aligned with the PMBOK guide - 7th edition and the course is taught by PMI-authorized trainers with 20+ years of experience in the field. It is specially curated to help the students pass the PMP exam in the very first attempt itself.

The course also gives a hands-on experience for the overall cognitive development of the participants. The company offers 35 hours of live virtual training, 35 PMI-approved PDUs, exam application assistance, 1700+ practice questions, 9 mock exams 24*7 access to courseware and customer support, a PMP Course Completion Certificate, and a proven track record of 100% success rate. StarAgile has trained more than 300K+ professionals due to which the course is extremely well-spoken in the industry with a 4.9 Google rating and a 4.5 Trustpilot rating.

Undergoing PMP training from a PMP Certification training provider or institute like StarAgile opens an array of career development opportunities for project managers with 300+ hiring partners. The certification is widely demanded by many industries and opens up doors for placements in top companies around the globe. This is an ideal choice for anyone looking for a PMP Certification Course with a comprehensive and interactive curriculum.

Duration: 35 hours of live-virtual training



2.PMTraining



The PMP Certification Course is made for on-demand learning that covers the summary level subject matter and key points of the PMP knowledge areas. It is a valuable course for freshers and also for professionals wishing to refresh their Project Management skills. The course will give you 30 PDUs, 24*7 learning support, printable PMP course slides, and chapter quizzes.

The course is appropriate for anyone looking to upskill in project management on a budget.



Duration: 30 hours of virtual training



3.Project Management Academy

This PMP certification institute provides both online and in-class PMP training. It comprises building a foundation for project management to prepare students for the PMP exam. The PMP course curriculum comprises detailed concept explanations, real-world examples, interactive sessions, PMP exam prep sessions, PMI Authorized student manual, video lectures, and mock tests for the best PMP training experience. The course is appropriate for anyone requiring classroom training in the US.



Duration: 35 hours of training



4.SprintZeal



This PMP certification training institute provides a PMP course that comes with many advantages like in-depth video lectures, practice tests, 1 year of free e-learning access, mock exam prep questions, and application assistance. The course is also ideal for corporate requirements as they give customized corporate PMP training too. Moreover, to help with any doubt related to the curriculum, course, or fee they provide 24*7 support to the participants.



Duration: 35 hours of live training



5.PMTI



This course has classes both in online and in-person formats in Canada and the United States. It provides stimulated tests and prep questions to help in cracking the PMP exam. Around 80,000 students have already chosen this course. This course is ideal for you if you want in-person classes in Canada as it is available in over 60 locations in Canada.



Duration: 35 hours of training

Conclusion

If you're a seasoned project manager aiming to elevate your career, the PMP certification is your ultimate gateway. This prestigious certification empowers you to sculpt high-performance teams, strategize project methodologies, master risk evaluation and mitigation, maintain unwavering team focus, and ensure on-time project delivery.

With StarAgile's PMP certification training, you'll transcend these skills and more, constructing a successful trajectory for your professional journey.

