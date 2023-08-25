Top Rated One Visit Dental Crown Dentists in Austin TX - Update

Westlake Hills Dental Arts (512-328-0155) - Top rated Austin dentist announces one visit dental crown, same-day solution for broken teeth, in a single visit.

—

Austin, TX - Westlake Hills Dental Arts is thrilled to announce the launch of their same-day dental crowns service, providing a quick and efficient solution for patients with cracked, broken, decayed teeth. Led by dentist/owner Dr. Rebecca Long (Becky), the practice aims to deliver immediate, natural-looking results in a single appointment.





More information here - https://www.westlakehillsdentalarts.com/cerec-same-day-crowns.html



Westlake Hills Dental Arts provides a wide range of services, including preventive, restorative, cosmetic, and one-visit CEREC tooth crowns. With a focus on exceptional patient care, advanced technology, and natural-looking results, Westlake Hills Dental Arts is committed to helping individuals achieve optimal oral health and confident smiles.

The office now offers CEREC dental crowns, an advanced treatment that utilizes CAD/CAM technology to create customized tooth restorations with optimal accuracy. With CEREC, patients no longer need to endure temporary crowns or multiple dental visits. The process begins with a three-dimensional digital impression of the tooth, followed by the fabrication of a natural-looking crown in-house using the state-of-the-art milling unit.



The benefits of choosing CEREC same-day crowns are numerous. Not only does this innovative technology provide faster one-day results, but patients can enjoy a metal-free solution that is both aesthetically pleasing and healthier for their mouth and the environment. With CEREC crowns, Westlake Hills Dental Arts ensures the highest quality materials and craftsmanship, resulting in greater stability and durability.

This top rated dentist practice has over 110 Google Reviews with a perfect 5.0 score - here is one review - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uyvkMu_8KAU and another https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wxQc9Vt_agk



"Choosing Westlake Hills Dental Arts for single-visit, same-day tooth crowns is not only great for busy people or those with special events coming up, it’s an investment in oral health and overall well-being," said Dr. Long. "We are dedicated to providing our patients in Austin with a convenient, 1-day solution for their broken, cracked or decayed teeth, ensuring they can regain their confidence and enjoy a natural-looking smile."



For more information about Westlake Hills Dental Arts and their same-visit dental crowns service, please visit their website at https://www.westlakehillsdentalarts.com/. To schedule an appointment or inquire about their comprehensive dental care, contact their office at (512) 328-0155.





About Us: Dr Rebecca Long - Westlake Hills Dental Arts - Having pursued her dental doctorate at the prestigious University of Illinois at Chicago College of Dentistry, Dr. Long is committed to staying at the forefront of dental advancements. She has completed over 600 hours of continuing education and regularly attends workshops and seminars by renowned professionals in the field. Dr. Long's dedication to her craft has earned her a Fellowship in the Academy of General Dentistry, a distinction achieved by only 6% of dentists nationwide.

Contact Info:

Name: Dr Rebecca Long

Email: Send Email

Organization: Westlake Hills Dental Arts

Address: 1301 S Capital of Texas Hwy A-132, Austin, TX 78746, United States

Phone: 512-328-0155

Website: https://www.westlakehillsdentalarts.com/



Video URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NCgMWsm66LY

Release ID: 89105812

In case of identifying any problems, concerns, or inaccuracies in the content shared in this press release, or if a press release needs to be taken down, we urge you to notify us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our dedicated team will be readily accessible to address your concerns and take swift action within 8 hours to rectify any issues identified or assist with the removal process. We are committed to delivering high-quality content and ensuring accuracy for our valued readers.