Top Real Estate Expert for Expats Shows How Americans Can Buy in Italy Now

Real estate in Italy is still a hot market that investors of any budget can tap into now. Read on to learn how the average person can purchase their dream home or rental even amid the pandemic.

The pandemic has dramatically increased the desire for American families to buy into the higher quality, slower paced life that Italy demonstrates so well.

An article by CNBC observed an increase of 945% in website traffic to the site overseas living and retirement website International Living during pandemic months compared to pre-pandemic data. See the full article HERE: https://www.cnbc.com/2020/08/16/thinking-about-leaving-the-us-for-good-here-are-some-easy-and-affordable-options.html

The extra pressure on finances for the average American during the last year has them looking abroad, and this makes Italy the perfect mix of lifestyle and cost for the aspiring property investor.

According to Nikki Taylor, an expert in expat property investments in Italy, a huge nest egg is not a requirement to buy a property in Italy. In fact, Nikki’s company Italy Property Consulting’s goal is to show that with the right guidance, finding something suitable can start from as little as US$20,000.

In a recent interview with Forbes, Nikki said “People are wanting holiday rentals more and more as opposed to a traditional hotel. And we’re in a world right now where the real estate market has to go completely online. Americans are buying property here sight unseen right from their lounge room.”

Full article HERE: https://www.forbes.com/sites/pauleannareid/2020/12/23/this-expat-turned-real-estate-guru-shares-her-top-3-tips-for-buying-abroad-in-the-current-economy/?sh=6ff7181a5c95

But property purchase in Italy is famously fraught with bureaucratic, cultural and language pitfalls that mean going it alone is a minefield. “Don’t sign any kind of offer on a house without getting a survey done, with the legal due diligence done, because that can open yourself up to a big can of worms if there’s a problem with the property. If the property has an illegal building on it or if the owners of the property aren’t legally able to sell, it can be quite complicated.” Nikki advises.

To prevent disastrous issues like these, Taylor urges potential buyers to have a team of specialists behind them, especially a property lawyer and a bilingual third party expert to oversee the project.

A free training to help the average investor get started with Italy property purchase is available

by registering HERE: https://nikki3b8316.clickfunnels.com/optin1618332140613

This training will run from 2nd May - 4th May 2021 and will show investors how to get their foot in the door, no matter their budget.

Contact Info:

Name: Nikki Taylor

Email: Send Email

Organization: Italy Property Consulting

Address: Via Alfonso Motolese 7a, Martina Franca, TA 74015

Phone: +39 338 4096 159

Website: http://www.italy-propertyconsulting.com

