Top Southeast Asian music talents, led by ‘F.HERO, VANNDA, SPRITE, 1MILL’, embark on journey with single “RUN THE TOWN”

BANGKOK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the Southeast Asian music scene making waves on the international stage, the time is ripe for the launch of a new and exciting music project featuring Southeast Asia's top musical talents. The project is led by Thailand's hip-hop powerhouse "F.HERO" of High Cloud Entertainment, who has collaborated with a multitude of well-respected international artists. The palpable hype comes from the tantalizing collaboration that brings together "VANNDA", Cambodia's hip-hop phenom, and "SPRITE", the ultra-talented rapper who made history as the first-ever Thai artist to debut on the Billboard Charts, for their single "RUN THE TOWN". The stirring single also features "1MILL", an up-and-rising rap act who adds something special to the track with his unique flow and cadence. The collaboration between these phenomenal artists is bound to captivate fans and put more Southeast Asian musicians on the map.



"RUN THE TOWN" is a vibrant and exciting track that guarantees to excite Thai and Cambodian music fans alike. The collaborative effort composes music and lyrics that encapsulates the unique Southeast Asian identity through the use of traditional musical instruments. Pride can be felt through beautiful melodies played on the traditional instruments. Its resonance bridges the gap between tradition and modernity, laying the foundation for the flow and rhyme that tear down the language barrier and strengthen camaraderie. F.HERO has a masterplan to not only to act as a middleman between the artists but to make the single a proud representation of ASEAN culture and give the single the global exposure it needs.

The track is a testament to the warm and successful collaboration between two neighboring countries. Producers NINO, from Thailand, along with his Cambodian counterparts Songha, Daniel Chea, and VanThan were keen and eager to share each other's musical heritage and traditions. AUTTA and OG BOBBY worked together to formulate the dynamic lyrics, elevating the song's composition and cementing the excellence and raw talent of Southeast Asian artists.

Book your tickets and embark on the journey with our newest single "RUN THE TOWN" at YouTube: High Cloud Entertainment or click here (https://youtu.be/cdt7WfRVXVk).