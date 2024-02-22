Top Travel Trends Released by Visited App

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visited has published top 10 countries for South Korean travellers to visit. It has also published a travel report showcases popular destinations for 2023, and other travel trends. The report is based on over 2 million users across the global and provides unique data. Visited is available on iOS and Android apps for free, and is translated to over 30 languages.



The travel app Visited, allows user to map their travels, tick off places they have been to and discover new places to visit. Travel lists feature has over 150 lists including beaches, art museums, ancient sites, world wonders and churches and as well as golf destinations. Users can also map their travels on a country, region or city level based on where they have been or wish to visit in the future. The app also provides a ranked suggestion on where to go next, based on user’s selections.

South Korean travellers have been to an average of 12 countries. People who live in United Arab Emirates visit the most with 29 countries as well as Scandinavia travellers who have been on average to 21 countries.

The most popular destinations for Korean travellers to visit to include:

Japan

China

United States

Thailand

France



For 2023, the most popular destination was in Portugal, with all others also found in Europe.

Some highlights from the popular travel lists includes:

Eiffel Tower which tops the list for most visited world wonders.

Louvre Museums is the most popular Art Museum in the World.

Barcelona as the most popular cruise port in the world.

Cancun most popular beach destination.

Prague Castle most visited Castle.

London as the most popular beer destination.

To see more top travel lists and browse top destinations worldwide, download Visited on iOS or Android . For the full travel report, visit https://visitedapp.com/travel-report-results

To learn more about the Visited app, visit https://visitedapp.com .

About Visited App:

Visited app helps users keep track of their travels on a personalized map and checking off all the famous places they have been to. The map can be visualized on a country, region or city level and can be ordered as a poster. In additional users can see their personalized stats, get inspired with new destinations and plan their future travels with travel lists.

To learn more about the Visited app and its latest feature update, please visit https://visitedapp.com .

To download the app for free, you can find Visited on iOS and Android .

About Arriving In High Heels Corporation

Arriving In High Heels Corporation is a mobile app development and marketing company; Visited is its most popular app. For inspiration on travel destinations, travel stats and the latest travel news, follow Visited’s Travel Blog .