Top Value Finance Launched 50 Million USD Fil Special Mining Fund

SINGAPORE, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 30, Top Value Finance (TV Finance), a one-stop digital asset financial service platform under the Singapore ChainUP Group that focuses on investment, announced the launch of a USD 50 million Fil special mining fund. It is reported that Top Value Finance has a professional asset custody platform WaaS Alliance. At present, more than 500 companies have joined the WaaS Alliance for cooperative custody, with custody funds exceeding USD2 billion. At the same time, Top Value Finance has also established three digital asset special funds: DEFI Fund, Quantitative FOF Fund and FIL Mining Fund. Among them, the FIL Mining Fund will focus on investing in projects related to the Filecoin ecosystem, especially in the distributed storage sector.