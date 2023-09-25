Top Web Development Companies Recognized by SelectedFirms

Looking for a trusted web development company for your brand? SelectedFirms thoroughly evaluated over 1000+ web development service providers, considering variables such as cost, skill set, major achievements & reviews. SelectedFirms is here to assist you in choosing a reliable partner for your business needs.

It's mind-blowing to come across the fact that the web development industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2023 to 2028, reaching a market size of $927.1 billion by 2028 (source: Market Research Future).

There is a need for well-designed, customer-oriented sites and the best user experience websites. But worry not, the companies waiting for their next big break and a trustworthy web development company; the professional team at SelectedFirms has released their curated list of web development companies, which they have evaluated from 1000s of profiles who're outdoing themselves and proving now and then why they're the best in the market.

SelectedFirms has considered every aspect of quality web development service, keeping the skillset, pricing, location, size of the company, and reviews in consideration, and has finalized the below-mentioned companies as SelectedFirms' top choice for web development.

Magneto IT Solutions

Magneto IT Solutions is an outstanding representation of excellence. This innovative company, which was founded in 2010 to make a difference in the digital world, has established a name for itself by continuously delivering excellent eCommerce Website Development Solutions, product information management solutions, Composable commerce solutions, and digital assets management solutions. They are also known as headless ecommerce development agency



They have expertise in various kinds of services, such as:

B2B eCommerce Solutions: They have been helping eCommerce brands grow digitally on a large scale and through their digital marketing.

Mobile App Development: Magneto has proven itself by developing high-quality mobile applications with its tech professionals, who are committed to helping clients as per their needs and customization requests.

IT Development Services: Magneto IT Solutions also offers comprehensive IT development services that help enhance efficiency, security, and productivity.

Custom Software Development Service: They are experts in delivering custom software development services with regard to clients' customization requirements and demands.

That’s not all; Being an IT development company with 13+ years of experience, they have gathered 120+ global teams, launched 250+ stores, won 6+ awards, and empowered $8B+ in revenue.

Their portfolio stands out exceptionally, as their clients include Al Jazira, Hyundai, Daikin, ESPN, KTM, HP, and the list is endless.

Altoros

Altoros is a team of professionals who are engineering the future of web development. They have been ruling the industry with their 20+ years of experience in development and have worked with 50+ global brands, 2000+ organizations as customers, 1400+ successfully implemented projects, and seven workstations worldwide. Their headquarters are in Silicon Valley (Pleasanton, CA), and their development centers are in the US, Argentina, and Eastern Europe.

Some of the famous clients they have worked with are Allstate, WMG, Cisco, Autodesk, RightScale, Joyent, Couchbase, etc., and they're a CNCF-certified Kubernetes service provider and training partner. They specialize in Kubernetes, cloud-native development, VMware, DevOps, Service Mesh, and customer software.

Brainerhub

BrainerHub is a pack of specialists in web development and world-class software solutions. Their 150+ team comprises web developers, software engineers, marketers, and tech enthusiasts who bring the best ideas and solutions. Headquartered in Ahmedabad, India, they have offered advanced web and mobile development and SAP services globally.

And with five years of experience, they have worked in 25+ countries and delivered 1500+ successful projects to 250+ satisfied clients. They have a remarkable portfolio of clients with whom they have worked successfully. To name a few: Kraftas, GrowMoney, OSIGN, ESTATEHOUSING, and many more.

Centous

Centous gracefully excels in eCommerce and enterprise web development services. They provide businesses with holistic, secure, and feature-rich solutions and services like mobile app development and digital marketing.

With over a decade of experience, they've delivered 37+ products and projects, completed 400+ jobs in the Shopify expert profile, and lauded themselves with 850+ happy and satisfied customers.

Their full-stack web development service has helped several brands shine. Their renowned clients include Lifeguard, Kiddicare, Zeta Group, Fox & Lulu: Terra.

They have successfully partnered with eCommerce service providers, including Shopify, Bigcommerce, and Shift4Shop. This ensures that they match up with the expectations of eCommerce web development companies.

Solvd

Solvd, Inc. is a 12-year-old global QA and software engineering firm. The company's headquarters are in the United States, but this continues. It's awestruck to know they also have seven development centers in Ukraine, Poland, Georgia, Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico and a sales office in Hungary.

The dynamic staff of 600+ specialists provides software and testing solutions to various industries and software QA consulting, data engineering, and web development services.

Their 320+ successful projects highlight the outcomes of collaboration with customers in various industries like fitness, finance, e-commerce, transportation, healthcare, and others. Under Armour, NerdWallet, and MyFitnessPal are among the companies with whom the firm has collaborated successfully.

Diffco

Diffco is famously known for its uniquely designed web development capabilities. They use agile approaches to provide specific solutions clients request that match their unique needs and satisfy them to the fullest.

Their critical services are web development, mobile app development, AI development, and others. They were founded in 2008 and are based in Silicon Valley, but they operate worldwide! Operating from the heart of the high-tech center, they derive the latest trends and best technologies for businesses worldwide.

In 2014, they launched their mobile app department, specializing in native mobile development; being ahead of their time, they founded an AI department in 2016, and in 2022, they completed 1000+ projects.

About Us: SelectedFirms is a B2B research and review agency that specializes in identifying top-performing service providers across various industries. Our team of experts conducts extensive research to provide businesses with a comprehensive list of top service providers.

