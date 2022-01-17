Toppen Shopping Center Welcomes First Lulu Grocer in South Malaysia

The first Lulu outlet in Johor to offer an extensive range of specialty foods from around the globe and value-for-money products for the surrounding community

JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysia, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Toppen Shopping Centre has signed a tenancy agreement with Lulu Grocer, a full-fledged supermarket selling fresh food and an extensive range of imported products. Opening later in the year, this new branch is strategically located to cater to the requirements of the local residents. Lulu Grocer at Toppen will be the fifth branch to open in Malaysia and the first outlet in South Malaysia.



The first Lulu outlet in Johor to offer an extensive range of specialty foods from around the globe and value-for-money products for the surrounding community

Since its launch in November 2019, Toppen has grown to become an attractive meeting place for the community in Johor Bahru. Currently housing over 300 tenants, the 1.2 million square feet retail space with a lease rate of 90% features attractions including IKEA Tebrau, TGV Cinemas, Harvey Norman, and many other exclusive retailers and F&B offers.

Arnoud Bakker, Commercial Director at Ikano Centres said, "We are excited to have Lulu Grocer join our tenant mix, bringing a grocery offer that is a strong fit with our customer profile. In the past 22 months, we have continuously adapted our strategies to ensure Toppen's resilience in meeting the needs of our visitors."

A key focus for Toppen is also advocating an active lifestyle to its community, with its regular wellness programmes and family-friendly activities such as Zumba and Yoga through at its open rooftop called 'The Topp'.

Bakker continued, "Ikano Centres aims to have at least 43% of our total portfolio lease space focusing on sustainable products and services that promote an active and healthy lifestyle. In line with this, Toppen is pleased to partner with Lulu Grocer as it will offer a wide range of imported gluten-free, sugar-free, no-additives, no-preservatives, and other 'free-from' F&B products to give customers better and healthier options."

Lulu Grocer offers a wide range of imported grocery products such as roastery, delicatessen and imported UK & US products which comes directly from Lulu Group sourcing companies around the world. Lulu Grocer supports local Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) by providing display areas inside the store as an opportunity for local brands to expand their business and export their products. Presently, more than 100 famous local brands associated with Lulu Malaysia have exported their products to Lulu stores worldwide.

"Lulu Group Retail plans to launch five more Lulu hypermarkets in Malaysia this year. We are thrilled to partner with Toppen and are looking forward to bringing all the goodness that Lulu has to offer to the people residing in Tebrau and the surrounding communities. Lulu Group Retail will also open more outlets in Selangor and Terengganu. Currently, Lulu Malaysia employs more than 600 Malaysians in its existing hypermarkets and will add many more local employees in the near future," said Mr Asif Moidu Ahamed, Regional Director of Lulu Group Retail Malaysia.

Toppen continues to evolve by providing its community with new offers and experiences, with the addition of Lulu Grocer and the ongoing construction of the multi-storey car park that is due to be completed in Q4 2022.

For more information, visit: https://toppen.my/