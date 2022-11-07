JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysia, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Toppen Shopping Centre celebrates its third anniversary month with its "Ringgit Kasi Tariiik" campaign, inviting shoppers to stretch their ringgit through great deals, promotions, giveaways, and exciting calendar of events. The campaign reminds visitors of Toppen's diverse offerings to cater to different wallet sizes, during a time when many Malaysians are more cautious in their spending.



Toppen Shopping Centre celebrates its 3rd anniversary inviting the Johor community to “Ringgit Kasi Tariiik” all throughout November

Win a Trip to Qatar 2022

Kicking off the month-long campaign and in conjunction with the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Toppen is giving away two tickets to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final, roundtrip flights, 5D4N stay in Qatar and an exclusive signed jersey from either Lionel Messi, Sadio Mane and Son Heung-Min. From today until 10 November, spend a minimum of RM30 at any outlet in Toppen and be entitled to the lucky draw.

Winners will be announced live during Toppen Shopping Centre's 3rd anniversary weekend which is set to take place from 11 November to 13 November.

Toppen's 3rd anniversary weekend 11 – 13 November 2022

As part of their anniversary celebrations, Toppen will be hosting various activities and performances located at the Main Atrium and its open-air rooftop The Topp. Visitors will be entertained by free percussion shows, band performances, flash mobs and much more. Families can also enjoy free arts and crafts workshop for children.

The celebration will climax with musical performances by local homegrown artists and rappers such as DC Willie, Haziq Haze, Rudeen, Citibois Worldwide, B-Heart, PFTDMusic, Chronicalz and Forceparkbois.

Vasilisa Kuznetsova, General Manager of Toppen Shopping Centre said, "Becoming the heart and hub of the Johor community has been our vision from day one. We are proud to be the preferred space in Johor for community gatherings, with 450 events organised by our communities at Toppen in 2022. So as part of our third anniversary, we are excited to celebrate with our communities by sharing great deals, rewards, and events that they can enjoy. We are also looking forward to Toppen continuing to grow and introduce new offers to serve the needs and lifestyle demands of our customers."

Other fun activities at Toppen Shopping Centre

A key highlight is the opening of Lulu Grocer, a full-fledged halal supermarket concept which launched at the end of October. As part of its opening promotion, Lulu Grocer is having a Seafood Festival from 4 – 13 November with great value deals. Additionally, Lulu Grocer will be throwing in additional discounts in conjunction with the 11.11 sales.

Toppen will also be hosting the Makan Anniversary Festival starting 24th November, with over 70 unique food booths for avid foodies. This will be complemented by Toppen's 5-kilometre Splash Run on the 26th November for families to enjoy running through the streets of Tebrau with fun water-based activities.

In addition, from today to 13 November shoppers visiting the centre are entitled to free parking for the first three hours every day. On top of that, shoppers can also claim a RM20 E-Voucher for every 13 plastic bottles recycled at the centre's Recycling Buy Back Centre (RBBC).

Currently, Toppen houses over 300 tenants with a 92% lease rate. As part of the centre's focus in welcoming more international and local retail brands to South Malaysia, the shopping centre will be welcoming the world's largest sporting goods retailer, Decathlon, in January 2023. Taking pride in being the one-stop destination, Toppen has also expanded its Soulmates offerings to include co-working spaces with complimentary workstations and Wi-Fi, available on a first come first serve basis. Soulmates is a one-stop solution for small businesses wanting to experience being in a shopping centre environment with flexible and affordable rental options and is ideal for beauty, wellness, fitness, and skills-based serviced providers.

To find out more about the entertainment, activities, promotions, giveaways for the month, please visit https://toppen.my/. For more information or to make a booking on Soulmates, please visit https://www.soulmates.my/