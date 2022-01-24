TOPSPORTS and Nike Partner to Start the New Chapter of Retail Innovation for the Future

BEIJING, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nike Beijing brand experience store officially opened on Jan 22. Jointly built by Topsports and Nike, it also represents Nike's first Rise retail concept store developed in collaboration with a strategic partner in China.

As a leading retailer in the sports industry, Topsports boasts of its proven excellence in the efficient retail operation, digital agility generated from over 20 years of operation in China empowered by technologies. Topsports has been a strong partner of Nike to inspire consumers into sports through Nike brand, services and products in China, and currently operates across more than 300 cities in China. As the first partner to bring to life several Nike retail innovations, Topsports is committed to continually exploring the elevation of Nike's retail experiences.

The opening of Nike Beijing is another joint effort for both parties in pioneering the innovation for the future of retail. Yu Wu, CEO of Topsports, said: "Nike is one of the world's most valuable sports brands, with an industry-leading performance in brand influence and product innovation. With over 20 years of experience in retail operations and retail digitalization we have built a consumer-focused, cross-scene sports retail ecosystem. We hope to join hands with our partners to explore the infinite possibilities of innovative sports consumption experience."

"Nike Rise retail concept store is committed to serving the city. We firmly believe that physical retail can help stimulate the enthusiasm of urban sports and make more people feel the fun of sports." Simon Men, Greater China Nike Stores & Marketplace explained, "Nike is creating a future market based on physical retail and digital innovation. As Nike continues to accelerate the digital-led marketplace of the future, the opening of Nike Rise Beijing in partnership with Topsports is another brilliant example of our companies' shared commitment to creating immersive store experiences and building deeper connections with local consumers."

Topsports abides by a technology-enabled business strategy. As an industry pioneer in leveraging digital capability to support retail operations, the company has more than 20 years of experience in digital transformation. With a huge retail network serving as the foundation of its portfolio, Topsports has expanded its online presence by building a series of digital omni-channels that has significantly raised the bar in terms of anyone seeking to enter the space. The company's success in leveraging digital innovation across the retail value chain further enhances its industry-leading retail operational efficiency.

Topsports boasts an extensive and deep consumer-focused retail network with more than 47 million registered members. To date, the company has worked closely with 11 international brands. Topsports plans to provide more quality products and services to consumers and create a never-ending, energetic, healthy and fun sports life experience.