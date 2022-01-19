Tori Spelling partners with MindStir Media publishers as she seeks books to be optioned for TV and film

MindStir Media published book titles will be presented to Tori Spelling to be possibly optioned for TV or film.

MindStir Media’s recent partnership with Tori Spelling — producer, NYT bestselling author and Hollywood star — allows the company to present its titles to Spelling to be potentially optioned for TV series, movies, etc. Spelling is best known for playing Donna Martin on Beverly Hills, 90210, but she’s also an independent producer.

“This is the perfect partnership to discover amazing indie novelists,” Tori Spelling said. “I’m excited to take some great novels and transition them into projects for TV and streaming platforms.”

MindStir Media editors and the CEO, J.J. Hebert, will choose which of the company’s books are presented to Tori Spelling. There is no cost to be considered by Tori Spelling; authors just need to be published through the MindStir Media brand.

“MindStir Media books with solid sales and strong mass appeal will be presented to Tori for consideration,” said Hebert. “This is another way that we’ve leveled the playing field for indie authors who otherwise would never have been able to reach someone of Tori Spelling’s caliber with their content.”

MindStir Media also disrupted the publishing industry last year when the company began connecting celebrities with indie authors to help promote books. Authors can use MindStir Media to attach celebrities such as Tori Spelling, Shark Tank’s Kevin Harrington and Mariel Hemingway to their books through video endorsements. To learn more about publishing and marketing a book with MindStir Media, go to https://mindstirmedia.com.

ABOUT MINDSTIR MEDIA:

MindStir Media is an award-winning self-publishing company with offices in New York City, Los Angeles and Portsmouth, NH. The company is endorsed by Kevin Harrington from Shark Tank, comedian Tom Arnold and Rascal Flatts’ Gary LeVox. MindStir provides a wide range of publishing services including book design, editing, publishing, distribution, marketing and publicity.

ABOUT TORI SPELLING:

Tori Spelling is a renowned actress, writer/author, producer, and influencer. She is best known for her role as Donna Martin in Beverly Hills, 90210. Her filmography includes nearly 200 credits as actress, writer and producer of TV and film.

