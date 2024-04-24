Toronto ON Realtor For Retirees | Senior Home Sale Realty Services Launched

Mitzy Dadoun (1-416-993-2532), a realtor who has listings in and around Toronto, ON, launches her updated services for retirees looking to buy a home.

Her upgraded service makes it easier for seniors to acquire their ideal retirement residence. Dadoun holds special certifications that make her especially qualified to cater to the over-65 segment.

More information about Mitzy Dadoun is available via http://www.smartseniorsrealty.com

Toronto’s great location and upscale lifestyle make it an ideal city for people who wish to enjoy a luxurious retirement. However, the property market in this sought-after community is unsurprisingly competitive, especially in recent years.

When customers work with Dadoun, they can expect to receive end-to-end services. These include shortlisting properties, selling their current home, and coordinating the relocation process.

In order for seniors to purchase a home that suits their needs and meets their budget, they require the service of a trusted realtor. Dadoun has earned designations such as Master Accredited Senior Agent, Certified Professional Consultant on Aging, and Elder Planning Counselor, allowing her to truly understand the needs of over-65 homebuyers.

Understanding that no two people have the same needs, the real estate agent works closely with clients to find out what their goals are. To provide a full-service experience, she will list a customer’s current home while their home search is ongoing to ensure a smooth relocation.

She can also recommend reputable moving companies that can take care of packaging, transporting, and unpacking belongings. Likewise, Dadoun has access to an extensive network of professionals such as mortgage lenders, appraisers, home inspectors, and general contractors.

To help prospective clients better understand their real estate options, Dadoun offers no-obligation consultations. Setting up an exploratory meeting can be done by calling the office or sending a message via the contact form on the website.

About Mitzy Dadoun

Mitzy Dadoun is a respected realtor with over 25 years of experience in the property sector. She is a proud agent under the Re/MAX Realtron Realty inc brokerage, one of the fastest-growing and most innovative brokerages in the country. In addition to Toronto, she also has listings in locales such as Richmond Hill, Vaughan, Aurora, Newmarket, Thornhill, Woodbridge, and York Region.

Interested parties may visitwww.SmartSeniorsRealty.com if they wish to know more about the agent and the Toronto property market.

Contact Info:

Name: Mitzy Dadoun

Email: Send Email

Organization: RE/MAX Realtron Realty inc

Address: 7646 Yonge Street, Vaughan, Ontario L4J 1V9, Canada

Phone: +1-416-993-2532

Website: https://www.smartseniorsrealty.com/



