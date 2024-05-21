TORRAS Unveils the Best iPhone 15 Cases of 2024: Introducing the Park and Spin Styles

—

TORRAS, a leading manufacturer of innovative mobile accessories, proudly announces the launch of its two latest iPhone 15 cases for 2024: the Park and Spin styles. Combining cutting-edge protection technology with sleek, modern aesthetics, these cases have rapidly become customer favorites since hitting the market.

Spin iPhone 15 Case: All-in-One Protection and Versatility

The TORRAS Spin Series Case for the iPhone 15 Pro Max represents a significant leap in protective case design, integrating advanced technology with superior protection. Key features include:

360° Swivel Stand: The groundbreaking 360° rotatable stand allows users to effortlessly switch between vertical and horizontal positions, ensuring the perfect viewing angle for any situation. Tested to withstand over 30,000 cycles, this stand is built for durability.

3-in-1 Multi-functionality: The innovative ring functions as a stand, supports wireless charging, and serves as a ring holder, all while maintaining a slim profile.

Enhanced Magnetic Strength: Utilizing industry-leading Halbach technology, the Spin case features magnets that are 40% stronger than those in official iPhone 15 Pro Max cases, ensuring a secure attachment even in challenging conditions.

Military-Grade Protection: This shockproof case absorbs up to 98% of impact forces, enhancing overall safety by 20%. Raised edges protect the camera and screen from direct impacts and scratches, providing meticulous protection.

Park iPhone 15 Case: Style Meets Functionality

Designed specifically for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, the Park case offers a blend of style, multifunctionality, and robust protection. Key features include:

360° Rotatable Ring and Flexible Stand: Perfect for various settings, the case includes a magnet, 360° rotatable ring, and stand, offering military-grade protection and passing over 30,000 on/off tests.

Ultimate Magnets: With 32 enhanced magnets, the Park case ensures a smooth and fast wireless charging experience. Its shake-proof stability guarantees secure connections to car mounts, wallets, and mobile power banks.

12 Feet Military-Grade Protection: Constructed with shock-absorbing materials, the Park case withstands drops from up to 12 feet. It features a 360° air cushion and upgraded X-Shock technology for enhanced corner protection, along with raised lips around the camera and screen for added safety.

Slim and Unique Design: Made from high-quality TPU, the case includes interchangeable buttons for a customized look. Its slim design fits snugly in pockets, with precise cutouts to prevent dust ingress. The matte back and rubberized edges ensure a firm grip and a smooth texture.

About TORRAS

TORRAS is a cell phone case and neck air conditioner manufacturer. We mainly sell Samsung and Apple series of cell phone cases, all of which are top-notch in terms of drop resistance and durability, and also take into account the fashionable design.

In addition, The screen protector is a big hit. It only needs two steps: press, and tear - two steps can be installed well, and there is no air bubble, even the blind can install it by themselves.

For more information, visit torraslife.com or contact TORRAS at support@torraslife.com. TORRAS responds to all inquiries within 24 hours.

Contact Info:

Name: Ashley Hu

Email: Send Email

Organization: Lechuang Tiancheng Technology （HK） Co., Limited

Website: https://torraslife.com/



