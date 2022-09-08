TORRAS Unveils New Case Series for Newly Launched iPhone 14

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TORRAS, a leading phone accessory and electronic device brand, has unveiled its new phone cases and screen protectors. This time, TORRAS brings forward its new lab, TORRAS Lab, which is an integrated center for building iPhone 14 cases with innovative technology and delivering product experiments. Let's take a look at the new series and see how TORRAS surprises us again.

Guardian Series

If you spend a lot of time working or having fun outdoors, you might want something more rugged, like the Guardian, embedded with a wide range of airbags inside to enhance protection. With the 3rd gen X-Shock airbags inside the four corners, the Guardian case protects the parts of your phone that are most likely to break. L-Shock camera lens airbags are patented technology specially designed for the upgrade of the iPhone 14 rear camera, which protects the vital part of the phone.

Himokagami Series

The Himokagami case must be the best case for you to show off your phone and your personality. The back of the phone is made of explosion-proof glass, which delivers a refreshing cool feeling at every touch. As cool as holding a glacier in your hands, that's why it is called "Himokagami". Explosion-proof glass can be clearer than other material cases, especially when it uses their exclusive Transternity™ Technology. It is a new anti-yellowing technology engineered for TORRAS clear cases with the standard of AYF 50, which is the highest standard to resist yellowing. It also features a camera lens airbag and 360-degree airbag inside, making your phone well-prepared for any drops.

GlassGo Screen Protector

The GlassGo screen protector is tougher than ever thanks to the hardest 9H tempered glass and ion-exchange technology. To make installation easier, the TORRAS R&D team uses a 0.18mm pressure-sensitive adhesive and CNC process to effectively reduce the thickness of the AB glue and improve the edging flatness. This new screen protector literally brings a bubble-free experience with a 5-second ultra-fast installation.

When it comes to phone protection, TORRAS will always be on the top of the list. With first-of-its-kind TORRAS Lab testing and creating the product, they care as much about style as they care about protection. This must be a worthwhile investment for your new iPhone. Shop iPhone 14 cases on TORRAS Amazon and TORRAS Website.

About TORRAS

Founded in 2012, TORRAS is an innovative brand with a design philosophy of "Simple but Unique". They now have an R&D laboratory that spans over 2,000 square meters, and have obtained more than 1,100 patents thus far, with 36 of its products winning prestigious international design awards including the German Red Dot Award.

TORRAS Contact: contact@torras.co.jp

TORRAS PR Manager: echo.huang@torras-global.com