Torrens University Australia urges sporting world to use the power of sport for good

Former Socceroo, human rights activist and Adjunct Professor at Torrens University Craig Foster is urging athletes, sporting bodies and organisations and fans to ignite courageous conversations and drive change on issues racial injustice, climate change, or global conflicts.

Foster has collaborated with Torrens University Australia to create a series of free courses – called Sport for Good - aimed at giving people in the sports industry the skills and knowledge they need to understand how sport can be used to make the world a better place.

"The notion of 'athlete activism' is not new, but there has never been a more crucial time in history for athletes and sporting bodies to harness the powerful platform of sport to stand up and speak out on the issues we are facing as a society," said Foster.

"It can be as simple as donating new sporting equipment to flood-affected regions in NSW and QLD or it can be as courageous as speaking on issues like racial injustice, climate change, or global conflicts, but it is time for the sporting world to rally and be a force for change in our world."

The courses feature legendary current and former athletes from rugby league, Australian Rules Football, soccer, rugby union and rugby league who share their inspirational stories and discuss how they are using their voices to drive change for the global good.

Torrens University Chief Commercial Officer Jerome Casteigt said the free online short courses reflected the university's commitment to connect the world for good.

"Drawing on Craig's knowledge of human rights issues, and his passion as an advocate for change, we've built a series of courses that will inspire other sportspeople to speak out, speak up, and be a voice for change within their sports and their communities," said Mr Casteigt.

"We want to help spark big conversations in locker rooms, classrooms, and lounge rooms, conversations that inspire action and change in our communities and our world."

What is Sport for Good?

The free online Sport for Good short courses (https://www.torrens.edu.au/studying-with-us/study-options/short-courses/sport-for-good) are delivered in four parts, each designed to emphasise the increased focus of the industry on a certain aspect of social responsibility.

Designed to be relevant to a range of interests, from sports management to community services, this short course series explores the history of sports activism, the changing landscape, and the global challenges of modern sport through interviews with athletes who are leading the charge for change.

Complete the courses in your own time and learn how the platform of sport can be used to make the world a better place.

