TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

NEARLINE HDD UNITS SALES SOAR 73% WHILE EXABYTES JUMP 114% Y-Y

TAIPEI, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Toshiba Electronic Components Taiwan Corporation ("Toshiba") announced HDD shipment unit and Exabyte grew 4% and 61%, respectively in 2021. The company shipped 54.68 million units equaling 187.24 Exabytes for the year. Nearline, Mission Critical, Desktop/CE segments posted higher unit and Exabyte results for the year with Nearline HDDs leading all applications with units surging 73% and Exabytes skyrocketing 114%. Toshiba set a new shipment record for Nearline HDDs in 4CQ21, as units grew to 2.90 million units totaling 33.93 Exabytes for the quarter and was up over 94% from a year ago.

Toshiba led the industry in Y-Y growth in eight categories for the year, and holds a unique position as an HDD company posting unit growth in 2021.

"Toshiba continues to execute in the Nearline space, and this is reflected in the company's new Nearline unit shipment record in 4CQ21," stated Ed Burns, Research Director at IDC. "Toshiba's cutting-edge technology such as FC-MAMR (Flux-Controlled - Microwave-Assisted Magnetic Recording) and MAS-MAMR (Microwave Assisted Switching – Microwave-Assisted Magnetic Recording) should further their competitiveness in the Nearline HDD market."

"Toshiba's leading year-over-year growth percentages in so many categories are the result of the company's execution under challenging market conditions. Toshiba was able to address the shifting demand landscape during the course of the year to deliver competitive products to the market," said John Chen, Vice President at TRENDFOCUS, Inc. "As some of the ongoing pandemic-related constraints begin to ease, Toshiba has positive momentum to post more milestones in 2022."

Yuichi Nanno, Division President, Storage Products Division, Toshiba Electronics Components Taiwan Corporation said, "Toshiba has worked hard to evolve our products and technology to meet our customers' growing Exabyte demand, and our new technologies such as FC-MAMR (Flux-Controlled - Microwave-Assisted Magnetic Recording) and MAS-MAMR (Microwave Assisted Switching – Microwave-Assisted Magnetic Recording) are excellent examples of the effort that will propel the next generation of products forward."

As a global technology company that has been innovating in storage for years, Toshiba offers a comprehensive portfolio of HDD products that address the storage needs of enterprise, datacenter, surveillance, and client markets. Toshiba solves customer challenges with innovative HDD models focusing on four primary market segments. The AL Series focuses on the Enterprise Performance segment; the MG Series is aimed at Enterprise Capacity and Data Center needs; the MQ Series covers the broad spectrum of use cases that require Mobile Client HDDs; and the DT Series addresses the surveillance and traditional Desktop Client use cases.

