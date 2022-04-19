Toshiba Wins Two Awards at iF DESIGN AWARD 2022

TOKYO, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Toshiba Corporation (TOKYO: 6502) has reconfirmed its commitment to quality and excellence in design by clinching two awards at iF DESIGN AWARD 2022. The award-winning projects are Toshiba Quantum Key Distribution System, a secure key distribution system, in the product design discipline; and Toshiba co-creation center Creative Circuit, a co-creation space, in the interior architecture discipline.

iF DESIGN AWARD, one of the most prestigious international competitions for good design, is sponsored by iF International Forum Design GmbH , the world's oldest independent design organization, based in Hanover, Germany. This year, awards were presented to 1,973 participants, from among almost 11,000 entries submitted from 57 nations.

Outline of Toshiba's winning projects

1. Toshiba Quantum Key Distribution System – joint application with Toshiba Digital Solutions Corporation

Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) is a technology that detects eavesdropping based on the quantum mechanical properties of photons, and is a theoretically unbreakable cryptographic communication technology, even in the coming quantum computer age. Embodying the absolute security of the technology in a precise and robust metal casing creates a design that symbolizes both the functionality and the emotion of the next-generation network that supports both a safe and secure future life.

Click here for more information about Toshiba Quantum Key Distribution System.

2. Toshiba co-creation center Creative Circuit - Toshiba Corporation

Creative Circuit is a co-creation space where people from different backgrounds and specialties can gather to enhance their creativity and generate innovative business ideas. In order to accelerate co-creation activities, the space provides both hardware and software support, such as ingeniously designed fixtures, open collaborative spaces, tools and methods that facilitate design thinking. One of the features of this space in a post COIVD-19 world is the use of both online and offline advantages. It offers hybrid workshops using original digital tools, a functional space for face-to-face communications, and a makerspace that allows rapid prototyping.

Click here for more information about Creative Circuit (website in Japanese).

About the iF DESIGN AWARD

Since 1954, the iF DESIGN AWARD has been a globally recognized trademark when it comes to excellent design. The iF brand is internationally recognized as a symbol of design excellence. The iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the most important design prizes in the world. It honors design achievements in all disciplines: product, packaging, communication and service design, architecture and interior architecture, as well as user interface (UI), user experience (UX) and professional concept. All the award-winning entries are presented on www.ifdesign.com and published in the iF Design App.

