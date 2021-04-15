Total delivers a Solar System to Men-Chuen, one of the Biggest Textile Apparel Manufacturers in Vietnam

Men-Chuen takes a big step towards sustainability with a solar system installed by Total

GIANG DIEN, Vietnam, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Total, through its 100% subsidiary Total Solar Distributed Generation (DG) dedicated to the development of distributed solar energy solutions, has completed construction of the solar rooftop for Men-Chuen Vietnam Co., Ltd in Giang Dien, Vietnam. The installation is now fully operational, providing renewable energy enough to power 40% of Men-Chuen's needs.



Men-Chuen rooftop solar system by Total

As a renowned textile manufacturer providing fabrics to major renowned brands around the world, Men-Chuen was looking for solutions to drive down carbon footprint and power consumption of its manufacturing operations and supply chain through clean energy solutions for a sustainable growth. Total has a robust experience of deploying renewable energy solutions on highly technical and complex sites across the world. This is one of the main drivers for Men-Chuen to choose Total for its wealth of expertise and experience of tailor-made solar solutions on any type of sites, and its strong track record with commercial and industrial clients.

The rooftop photovoltaic (PV) system has a capacity of 950 kilowatt-peak (kWp) and is expected to generate up to 1,300 Megawatt-hour (MWh) of clean energy yearly. The 2,200 solar panel installation drives down electricity costs and carbon footprint, with an estimate of 500 tons of CO2 emissions avoided annually.

Albert Kuo, General Manager of Men-Chuen, said, "We were looking for the best partner in renewable energy that we could trust, and found Total, a company which could deliver both technical expertise and leading-edge technology, with the common goal of reducing the carbon footprint of our operations".

Gavin Adda, CEO of Total Solar Distributed Generation Southeast Asia said, "With a strong, growing presence in Asia, and trusted by companies such as Men-Chuen as the solar energy partner of choice, Total Solar DG provides a solution that fulfils both environmental sustainability and cost-saving goals. As a leading solar service provider for commercial and industrial businesses, we look forward to supporting manufacturing companies, such as Men-Chuen, in driving down their carbon footprint, and use our global experts of tailor-made solar solutions for any business energy needs".

You can learn more about our projects here: https://solar.total.asia/projects/

About Men-Chuen Vietnam Co., Ltd.

Men-Chuen is a pioneer in knitted fabrics manufacturing and has become the designated supplier of various athletics and sports brands throughout the world. While the company deepen its roots in Taiwan, it has also expanded to Vietnam. In line with its dedication to the community and the environment, Men-Chuen is building a sustainable corporate management through concrete actions such as this solar project with Total.



About Total Solar Distributed Generation SEA

Total Solar Distributed Generation (DG) SEA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Total dedicated to the development of distributed solar energy solutions, including solar-powered rooftops and ground-mounted solar panels. Active in Asia since 2018, Total Solar DG is a major international provider of fully integrated solar solutions for the commercial and industrial sector, with a portfolio of over 600 MW of projects in operation and development in the region. https://solar.total.asia

About Total

Total is a broad energy company that produces and markets fuels, natural gas and electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to better energy that is more affordable, more reliable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major.

Men-Chuen Vietnam Co., Ltd. Contact

Steve Cheng, Specialist, Project Management

Men-Chuen Vietnam Co., Ltd.

Tel: +84 251 8966 868

Email: steve.cheng@mcvn.mds-intl.com



Men-Chuen Website:

http://www.mds-intl.com

Total Solar Distributed Generation Contact

Media Relations: contact.solar.asia@total.com

Cautionary note

This press release, from which no legal consequences may be drawn, is for information purposes only. The entities in which TOTAL SE directly or indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. TOTAL SE has no liability for their acts or omissions. In this document, the terms "Total", "Total Group" and Group are sometimes used for convenience. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them.

This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TOTAL SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.