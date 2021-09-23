Total Men’s Lifestyle LLC redesigns and relaunches its men’s health-focused online portal

Total Men’s Lifestyle, a New York-based men’s health and wellness publishing startup, today celebrated the relaunch of its redesigned health portal for men, called www.TotalMensLifestyle.com.

September 22, 2021, New York, NY – Total Men’s Lifestyle, a New York-based men’s health and wellness publishing startup, today celebrated the relaunch of its redesigned health portal for men, called www.TotalMensLifestyle.com.

The website opened several months ago, and has proven to be an important resource for men all over the world who can log on to TotalMensLifestyle.com, locate informational resources, read about the latest health reviews and fitness reviews relevant to adult men, and find a wide array of information about the healthy lifestyle options they have at their disposal, according to Brian Armstrong, chief contributor and medical practitioner with over two decades’ worth of practical knowledge. Robert Carver shows the depths of research Total Men’s Lifestyle does in his eview.

“Besides the content created by our roster of experts, we also feature content from patients. What makes us different from other publishers in the scene is that our articles aren’t just scientifically valid and extremely informative, but we package it in a way that makes hard-to-explain topics simpler and digestible for an international audience. Our goal is to arm men with the information they need to act and take control of their health at any age,” adds Armstrong.

TotalMensLifestyle.com features a blog containing a diverse variety of topics related to male health, wellness, and fitness, which includes, but is not limited to physical, mental, and overall health, marriage, relationships, boosting immunity, exploring the latest health and wellness products and equipments, and so much more. There’s also plenty of content such as information on the most common illnesses and conditions men face as they age, as well as sections on proper diet and nutrition, whether for performance, weight gain, or weight loss, as well as workout ideas for men of all fitness levels.

Apart from a wide selection of readable content, TotalMensLifestyle.com features an exceptional cast of writers and contributors led by a selection of medical experts in the New York area, such as Joe Anderson, a personal trainer and fitness expert who has had over three decades of experience servicing clients all over the world. Anderson often writes about men’s health, fitness and health trends, and nutrition, as well as musings on lifestyle and healthy aging.

“TotalMensLifestyle.com was developed to become the one-stop portal for men seeking a diverse variety of perspectives on the latest health and fitness topics that affect men. This includes health issues that impact their families and their partners as well,” says Anderson.

TotalMensLifestyle.com offers only the latest, most up-to-date information sourced directly from health practitioners from all over the world.

For any inquiries or additional information about the website, please log on to www.TotalMensLifestyle.com.

Release ID: 89046580