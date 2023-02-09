Total Realty Continues To Expand In Dunedin Real Estate Market

Total Realty, a cost-effective real estate firm, has established a new branch in Dunedin to meet the increasing need for reasonably priced real estate services in the region.

Total Realty, a low-fee real estate agency, has recently opened a new location in Dunedin to better serve the growing demand for affordable real estate services in the area.

The company, known for its transparent and cost-effective approach to real estate, has made a name for itself by offering a full range of services at a fraction of the cost of traditional real estate agencies. Their new location in Dunedin will provide local residents with access to their expertise and services, including property sales, property management, and rental services.

"We are thrilled to be opening a new location in Dunedin and to have the opportunity to serve the community here," said a spokesperson for Total Realty. "We believe that everyone should have access to professional real estate services, regardless of their budget, and our low-fee model makes that possible."

Total Realty's unique approach to real estate has received positive feedback from customers, who appreciate the company's commitment to transparency and cost-effectiveness. Their use of cutting-edge technology and streamlined processes also sets them apart from traditional real estate agencies, making the process of buying, selling, or renting a property easier and more efficient for their clients.

"We are passionate about real estate and helping people find the perfect property that meets their needs and budget," said the spokesperson. "Our team of experienced professionals is dedicated to providing personalized, expert service to every customer."

The new location in Dunedin is the latest addition to Total Realty's growing network of low-fee real estate agencies throughout New Zealand, and the company plans to continue expanding its services to reach more communities in the future.

Contact Info:

Name: Rob

Email: Send Email

Organization: Total Realty

Website: https://www.totalrealty.co.nz/locations/dunedin-real-estate



Release ID: 89089869

