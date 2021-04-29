Total Starts Solar Energy Supply to the Singapore LNG Terminal

SINGAPORE, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Total, through its wholly-owned affiliate Total Solar Distributed Generation (DG) dedicated to distributed solar energy, has completed building, and is now operating the solar power system to supply clean energy to the Singapore LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) Terminal, operated by Singapore LNG Corporation Pte Ltd (SLNG).



Singapore LNG solar system rooftop by Total

The carbon reduction of the LNG supply chain is one of the challenges of this industry. As LNG terminals are complex infrastructures, SLNG chose Total to install its solar power system for its wealth of expertise and experience, and strong track record with commercial and industrial clients.

The photovoltaic (PV) system is mounted onto the roofs of the Terminal's buildings and is expected to produce 800 megawatt hours (MWh) of clean energy, which is equivalent to providing electricity to approximately 200 average households in Singapore for an entire year. The system has the potential to avoid 300 tons of CO2 emissions annually, which translates to an estimated 4,900 trees planted.

Gavin Adda, CEO of Total Solar Distributed Generation Southeast Asia said, "With a strong, growing presence in Asia, and trusted by companies such as SLNG as the solar energy partner of choice, Total Solar DG provides a solution that fulfils both environmental sustainability and cost-saving goals. As a leading solar service provider for commercial and industrial businesses, we look forward to supporting LNG companies, such as SLNG, in driving down their carbon footprint, and use our global experts of tailor-made solar solutions for any business energy needs". https://solar.total.asia/projects/

About Total Solar Distributed Generation SEA

Total Solar Distributed Generation (DG) SEA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Total dedicated to the development of distributed solar energy solutions, including solar-powered rooftops and ground-mounted solar panels. Active in Asia since 2018, Total Solar DG is a major international provider of fully integrated solar solutions for the commercial and industrial sector, with a portfolio of over 600 MW of projects in operation and development in the region. https://solar.total.asia

About Total

Total is a broad energy company that produces and markets fuels, natural gas and electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to better energy that is more affordable, more reliable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major.

Total Solar Distributed Generation Contact

Media Relations: contact.solar.asia@total.com

