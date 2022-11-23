TotalEnergies and Indo Kordsa Celebrate the Completion of 4.8 Megawatt-Peak Rooftop Solar Project in Indonesia

BOGOR, Indonesia, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TotalEnergies and PT Indo Kordsa Tbk (Indo Kordsa) celebrated the official launching of the rooftop-mounted solar system for Indo Kordsa's production, warehouse, and office buildings in Citeureup, Bogor, Indonesia (23/11). Indo Kordsa, a subsidiary of Kordsa Group and a major supplier for the premium tire reinforcement material to the automotive sector in Southeast Asia, is one of the first tire cord manufacturers using solar power in Southeast Asia as an attempt to implement Indo Kordsa Sustainability Roadmap Strategy through 3% emission reduction per year by usage of renewable energy.

The opening ceremony was held at Indo Kordsa, attended by representatives from Indo Kordsa and TotalEnergies, Ministry of Industry, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM), and West Java Governor.

Indo Kordsa, in parallel to Kordsa Group's sustainability strategies, is committed to become Net Zero Company at 2050 by reducing emissions including GreenHouse Gases (GHG) and combating climate change. Indo Kordsa was looking for a partner to install its rooftop PV (photovoltaic) power system to drive down their carbon footprint and fulfill their sustainability targets while saving power costs. They chose TotalEnergies, known for their robust technical experience in deploying renewable energy solutions on highly technical and complex sites around the world, to support them in their transition towards clean energy.

With over 8,800 of modules installed onto the rooftops of the company's 6 facilities, the 4.8 megawatt-peak (MWp) PV system generates approximately 6,800 megawatt-hours (MWh) of renewable electricity annually, realises significant cost savings for Indo Kordsa and reduces the company's carbon footprint by about 5,400 tons of CO 2 emissions, equivalent to planting more than 163,000 trees over the contract period.

"This record is the largest among other Kordsa projects throughout 6 countries and also the largest in Bogor District. Through these solar panels, PT Indo Kordsa Tbk also became the first Textile Industry in Indonesia to utilize the solar panels rooftop", said Ömür Menteş, President Director of PT Indo Kordsa Tbk.

Under the agreement, TotalEnergies finances, installs and operates the PV solar system. Indo Kordsa will pay monthly while electricity is produced for 20 years, without any upfront investments. TotalEnergies guarantees the best performance of the system so Indo Kordsa can enjoy the economical and environmental benefits of the rooftop solar system, without any operational concerns.

"Today, renewable energy is not just a fad, it's a business decision, it's a market decision, and that numbers are a clear example of what this opportunity for renewable energy represents", Ömür Menteş concluded.

Gavin Adda, Head of TotalEnergies Renewables Distributed Generation Asia, congratulates both the Indo Kordsa and TotalEnergies teams on the successful launch of the system and said "TotalEnergies provides its customers peace of mind from a technical, financial, and commercial perspective. We are delighted to support Indo Kordsa on its sustainability journey towards reducing their carbon footprint and cost-saving goals."

About TotalEnergies Renewables Distributed Generation in Asia

TotalEnergies Renewables Distributed Generation is a major international provider of fully integrated distributed solar energy solutions, including solar-powered rooftops, carport and ground-mounted solar power plants, with a portfolio of over 800 MW of projects in construction and operation worldwide. In Asia, TotalEnergies Renewables Distributed Generation is one of the largest and fastest players in renewable energy distributed generation in the region for commercial and industrial customers, with a portfolio of over 600 MW of projects in development and operation across 9 countries. https://solar.totalenergies.asia

TotalEnergies and renewables electricity

As part of its ambition to get to net zero by 2050, TotalEnergies is building a portfolio of activities in renewables and electricity. At the end of June 2022, TotalEnergies' gross renewable electricity generation installed capacity is close to 12 GW. TotalEnergies will continue to expand this business to reach 35 GW of gross production capacity from renewable sources and storage by 2025, and then 100 GW by 2030 with the objective of being among the world's top 5 producers of electricity from wind and solar energy.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

About Indo Kordsa

PT Indo Kordsa Tbk (Indo Kordsa) is a major supplier for premium tire reinforcement material in Southeast Asia in the last four decades. The company itself was established in Indonesia as PT Branta Mulia in 1981 and continued to indicate the significant business growth to 1990 listing its shares on the Jakarta Stock Exchange with the issuer code BRAM. In 2006, Kordsa Teknik Tekstil A.S. as a part of Sabanci Holding, a strategic portfolio company pioneering technology-based industries in Turkey, acquired 51.3% of the company's shares and the ownership continued to grow to 61.59%. Under the ownership of Kordsa Teknik Tekstil A.S., the business group that owns 70 companies throughout 6 countries, PT Branta Mulia Tbk changed its name to PT Indo Kordsa Tbk in 2018. Product range of Indo Kordsa includes Tire Core Fabric (Nylon 66 and Polyester), Nylon 66 Yarn, and High-Modulus-Low-Shrinkage Polyester Yarn. Indo Kordsa operates on an area coverage of 475,194 M2 with market share covering both local and international customers. The Company continues to create value for all stakeholders with its innovation and customer focused approaches.

www.indokordsa.com

