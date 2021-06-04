TotalEnergies completes one of the Largest Solar Systems in Southeast Asia for Betagro, a Market Leader in the Agro-Industrial and Food Business Industry

BANGKOK, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TotalEnergies has completed the construction of solar-powered rooftops for 24 facilities of Betagro across Thailand. The project is one of the largest corporate solar portfolios in Southeast Asia, offering clean energy to Betagro through 20-year corporate power purchase agreements (CPPAs).



Solar panels installed by TotalEnergies on the rooftop of one of Betagro’s facilities

The 25 megawatt-peak (MWp) system will generate an estimated 38 GWh of renewable electricity per year, providing about 10% of the company's total power consumption. It will reduce CO2 emissions by 26,000 tons per year, comparable to approximately 4,300 fewer cars on the road.

The solar photovoltaic (PV) system which combines more than 62,000 solar panels, equivalent to covering 36 soccer fields, was constructed within 6 months despite having to operate during COVID-19 restrictions. TotalEnergies provided all the capital investment for the project and now provides renewable energy to Betagro through 20-year power purchase agreements, allowing the company to operate in line with its purpose while achieving significant savings on electricity.

Thailand is one of the leaders in the energy transition in Southeast Asia. As a country leader in the fully integrated agro-industrial and food business sector, Betagro aims to raise the standard of the food industry through new innovations by complying with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), such as: Zero hunger, Good health and Well-being, Responsible consumption and production and Partnerships. With a strong commitment to conduct business responsibly, Betagro has chosen TotalEnergies to power its operations with clean energy and plans to expand the use of solar energy to all its factories.

Mr. Vasit Taepaisitphongse, CEO and President of Betagro Group, said, "The electrification of the solar power system will lead Betagro to huge achievement on the commitment of "Responsible Consumption and Production". Besides ensuring the environmentally friendly system, Solar Power System provides us Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) value to our products and is obviously the right strategy for cost effective management. Betagro Group sets the target to continue expanding the use of Solar Power System in all our factories."

Mr. Gavin Adda, CEO of TotalEnergies, said, "Customers come to TotalEnergies with the intention of doing business in a sustainable way, with less impact on the environment and more cost-effective management. Betagro wanted a partner it could trust to deliver its project successfully and safely - even during the pandemic. TotalEnergies provides its customers peace of mind from a technical, financial and commercial perspective. We are committed to being a long-term energy partner for Betagro and are proud that they have placed their trust in us for such a landmark project."

About Betagro

Betagro Group is one of the leading companies in Thailand in the agro-industrial and food business. The Group is widely recognized for its quality and safety standards. It has earned numerous accolades in product quality excellence and production standard certifications, locally and internationally. The recognition covers many areas from animal feed, livestock development, animal health products to premium quality food products for export and domestic consumption. All of these aim to meet the company's purpose and belief to help people and their communities achieve better quality of life through better quality, more safe and fair priced foods with the believe that people must have choice and access to better quality, more safe and fair priced foods which are essential to human life, and human life as the foundation of Sustainability Development. http://www.betagro.com

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a broad energy company that produces and markets energies on a global scale: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our 105,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, clean, reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

