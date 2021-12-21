TotalEnergies to Deliver a 1.1 MWp Solar Rooftop Installation for Freyabadi Indotama, the Largest Chocolate Manufacturer in Indonesia

KARAWANG, Indonesia, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TotalEnergies has completed construction of a solar PV (photovoltaic) rooftop installation for Freyabadi Indotama in Karawang, Indonesia, to generate 12,6% of the chocolate manufacturing facility's needs with green power.



Solar rooftop installed by TotalEnergies for Freyabadi in Indonesia

Freyabadi has been a market leader in South East Asia's chocolate manufacturing industry for over 25 years, and the company was looking for a clean energy solution that will help with its sustainability target. As a part of Fuji Oil Holdings, the installation of solar panels aligns with Fuji Oil's 2030 goal of reducing its total CO 2 emissions by 40 percent, supporting the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

With 2,128 panels installed on 5,400 sqm of the factory's rooftop, the PV system has a capacity of 1,138 kWp and will generate around 1,643 Megawatt-hours (MWh) of renewable electricity annually.

William Chuang, Chairman of PT Freyabadi Indotama, states that the company will significantly increase cost savings and reduce its carbon footprint, with an estimate of 1,306 tons of CO 2 emissions avoided annually, comparable to removing 282 cars from the road or planting 21,760 trees annually.

"We are delighted to partner with TotalEnergies, in the hope of bringing a positive impact to the environment, which is part of Freyabadi's commitment to sustainability. As the largest chocolate manufacturer in Indonesia, we hope that those efforts will inspire other companies to also do their part in preserving the environment," said Chuang.

With a strong commitment to conducting business responsibly, Freyabadi chose TotalEnergies, known for its technical expertise in deploying renewable energy solutions around the world. Under the agreement, TotalEnergies will install and operate the photovoltaic (PV) solar system for 20 years while Freyabadi will pay based on the performance of the system.

"We know very well the quality and capabilities that TotalEnergies have to offer, as well as their technology's impact on the environment, so cooperating with them on this project is an easy decision," Chuang adds.

Gavin Adda, Head of TotalEnergies Renewables Distributed Generation Asia said, "As the leading provider of solar solutions in the region, we are honored to be trusted by Freyabadi to deliver cost savings and reduce carbon footprint. TotalEnergies provides its customers peace of mind from a technical, financial and commercial perspective. We are committed to being a long-term energy partner for Freyabadi."

Freyabadi is committed to addressing issues in the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) aspects by investing in environmentally-friendly technologies to gradually transition to renewable energy. Some of Freyabadi's initiatives in reducing its carbon footprint include switching to LED lighting, upgrading its utilities and HVAC system, replacing diesel oil with natural gas, and upgrading to machines with better water usage and electrical motor efficiency.

About Freyabadi Indotama



PT Freyabadi Indotama is a chocolate manufacturer with over 25 years of experience in supplying large volumes of chocolate products to clients around the Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa region as well as providing fully customized chocolate manufacturing solutions for some of the largest confectionery, bakery and ice cream brands in the world. Freyabadi specializes in both compound and couverture chocolates and can produce them in paste, sauce, coin, block, stick, kibble, chunk, and chip form. Visit www.freyabadi.com for more information.

TotalEnergies, renewables and electricity



As part of its ambition to get to net zero by 2050, TotalEnergies is building a portfolio of activities in renewables and electricity. At the end of September 2021, TotalEnergies' gross renewable electricity generation capacity is 10 GW. TotalEnergies will continue to expand this business to reach 35 GW of gross production capacity from renewable sources by 2025, and then 100 GW by 2030 with the objective of being among the world's top 5 producers of electricity from wind and solar energy.

About TotalEnergies Renewables Distributed Generation for Asia



TotalEnergies Renewables Distributed Generation is a major international provider of fully integrated distributed solar energy solutions, including solar-powered rooftops, carport and ground-mounted solar power plants, with a portfolio of over 600 MW of projects in development and operation worldwide. Active in Asia since 2018, TotalEnergies Renewables Distributed Generation is one of the largest and fastest players in renewable energy distributed generation in the region for commercial and industrial customers, with a portfolio of over 100 MW of projects in development and operation.

https://solar.totalenergies.asia

About TotalEnergies



TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies on a global scale: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our 105,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, clean, reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

TotalEnergies Contacts

Media Relations: contact.solar.asia@totalenergies.com

Freyabadi Indotama contact

Arvid Yap

Head of Marketing

marketing@freyabadi.com

