TotalEnergies to Deliver a 2.7 MWp Solar Rooftop for TOA in Samut Prakan, Thailand

BANGKOK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TOA Paint, a market leader in the paint manufacturing in Samut Prakan, Thailand, has signed a binding, long-term agreement with TotalEnergies to provide a 2.7MWp solar PV (photovoltaic) rooftop and power 27% of the needs of TOA's group factories with green power.



Site of TOA’s warehouse in Bangkok where Solar rooftop will be installed by TotalEnergies

TOA Paint has been a leader in the paint, coating and total solutions in construction industry in both Thailand and ASEAN Economic Community for more than half a century. With a strong commitment to conduct business responsibly, TOA needed a clean energy solution to drive their sustainability targets and chose TotalEnergies, known for their technical expertise in deploying renewable energy solutions around the world even for highly complex industrial sites.

Under the agreement, TotalEnergies will install and operate the photovoltaic (PV) solar system while TOA will pay for the electricity generated for 15 years, without taking any upfront investments.

With around 5,022 of modules installed, the PV system will generate around 3,970 Kilowatt-hours (KWh) of renewable electricity annually in total, and TOA will significantly increase cost savings and reduce carbon footprint, with an estimate total of 2,780 tons of CO 2 emissions avoided annually. This is equivalent to removing 460 cars from the road or planting 27,800 trees annually.

TOA has been focused on the importance of sustainability development in the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) aspects by investing in environmentally friendly technologies to gradually transition to renewable energy.

Mr. Jatuphat Tangkaravakoon, Chief Executive Officer TOA Paint (Thailand) Public Company Limited said, "For over 57 years, TOA runs its business with good faith and responsibility for any impact relating to its business operation throughout supply chain, as well as designing the systematic environmental management to ensure the effectiveness and realizing the necessity of smart solutions, namely the Clean Power Plan which reduce carbon pollution also known as renewable energy. We firmly believe that not only do these solutions give us a competitive advantage, they impact on our business such as stable energy costs, sustainable energy, reduces the emissions and improves our business reputation."

Gavin Adda, Head of TotalEnergies Renewables Distributed Generation Asia said, "As the leading provider of solar solutions in the region, we are honored to be trusted by TOA to deliver cost savings and reduce carbon footprint. TotalEnergies provides its customers peace of mind from a technical, financial and commercial perspective. We are committed to being a long-term energy partner for TOA and hope to collaborate further in the future."

TotalEnergies, renewables and electricity

As part of its ambition to get to net zero by 2050, TotalEnergies is building a portfolio of activities in renewables and electricity. At the end of September 2021, TotalEnergies' gross renewable electricity generation capacity is 10 GW. TotalEnergies will continue to expand this business to reach 35 GW of gross production capacity from renewable sources by 2025, and then 100 GW by 2030 with the objective of being among the world's top 5 producers of electricity from wind and solar energy.

About TotalEnergies Renewables Distributed Generation for Asia

TotalEnergies Renewables Distributed Generation is a major international provider of fully integrated distributed solar energy solutions, including solar-powered rooftops, carport and ground-mounted solar power plants, with a portfolio of over 600 MW of projects in development and operation worldwide. Active in Asia since 2018, TotalEnergies Renewables Distributed Generation is one of the largest and fastest players in renewable energy distributed generation in the region for commercial and industrial customers, with a portfolio of over 100 MW of projects in development and operation. https://solar.totalenergies.asia

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies on a global scale: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our 105,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, clean, reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

@TotalEnergies TotalEnergies TotalEnergies TotalEnergies

About TOA

TOA is a leader in the paint, coating and total solutions in construction industry in both Thailand and ASEAN Economic Community for more than half a century, which manufactures and distributes decorative and non-decorative paint and coating products with the aim of fortifying its leading position to achieve continued top-of-mind brand through the advanced technology to create high-quality and innovative products including service solutions to fulfill customer satisfaction and expectation with "Total Solution".

www.toagroup.com

TotalEnergies Contacts

TOA Contacts

Cautionary Note

This press release, from which no legal consequences may be drawn, is for information purposes only. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. TotalEnergies SE has no liability for their acts or omissions. The terms "Company" or "TotalEnergies company" refer collectively to the company TotalEnergies SE and the companies it controls directly or indirectly. Such terms are used solely for the sake of convenience for purposes of the present communication. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.