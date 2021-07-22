CILEGON, Indonesia, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TotalEnergies, through its 100% subsidiary dedicated to distributed solar energy, has completed construction of the second phase of a solar PV (photovoltaic) rooftop installation for Chandra Asri Petrochemical in Cilegon, Indonesia, to power 15% of the needs of Chandra Asri's warehouses, laboratory and office buildings with green power. The site is one of the largest petrochemical facilities in Indonesia and one of the first long-term solar contracts for Chandra Asri.



TotalEnergies delivers the second solar rooftop installation for Chandra Asri Petrochemical in Indonesia

The facility has been using solar energy since August 2019, and this second solar installation increases the solar power capacity by more than 50% - significantly increasing cost savings and reducing carbon footprint, with an estimate of 1,080 tons of CO 2 emissions avoided annually, comparable to removing 230 cars from the road or planting 18,000 trees annually.

With 3,146 panels installed on 6,350 sqm of rooftop, the solar system has a capacity of 1,153 kWp and will generate around 1,500 Megawatt-hours (MWh) of renewable electricity annually. Most importantly, the solar power will be used to charge Electric Vehicle (EV) forklifts - one of the first examples of such an installation in Indonesia.

Despite COVID-19 outbreak, TotalEnergies and Chandra Asri Petrochemical completed the construction as per target. It is a testament to TotalEnergies' strict health protocols and high safety standards that no health cases or safety incidents occurred. TotalEnergies will provide continuous support to maximise safe production of power from the solar system over the next 25 years.

Chandra Asri continues to invest in environmentally friendly technologies to gradually transition to renewable energy to address issues in the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) aspects. They have developed several initiatives in reducing their carbon footprint, such as operating the Enclosed Ground Flare, a smokeless flare technology, as well as switching from a fuel-based forklift to electric forklift, a more sustainable transportation, powered by solar panels.

President Director of PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk, Erwin Ciputra said, "As part of our sustainability strategy, we are committed to partner with our suppliers to reduce emissions at our operations and to meet all current demands of our planet. Through our partnership with TotalEnergies, Chandra Asri is taking aggressive approach to lowering its emission to achieve a more productive and sustainable future."

Gavin Adda, Head of TotalEnergies Renewables Distributed Generation Asia said, "As the leading provider of solar solutions in the region, we are honored to be trusted again by Chandra Asri to deliver cost savings and reduce carbon footprint. It's especially exciting to support this landmark integration of clean energy with clean transport solutions in Indonesia. We look forward to continue cooperating with Chandra Asri over the coming decades as trusted, long-term partner."

About Chandra Asri Petrochemicals

Chandra Asri Petrochemical is Indonesia's largest integrated petrochemical company producing olefins and polyolefins. With a history of over 29 years and over 2000 dedicated staff, the company incorporates state-of-the-art technologies and supporting facilities located strategically in the country's petrochemical hub, Cilegon and Serang. As a Growth Partner, Chandra Asri is committed on creating high-value jobs, expanding the domestic petrochemical value chain, and serving the needs of the vibrant and growing Indonesian market. For more information, visit: www.chandra-asri.com

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a broad energy company that produces and markets energies on a global scale: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our 105,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, clean, reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

