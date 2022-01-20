TotalEnergies installs first-of-a-kind Solar and Energy Storage System for Kulara Water in Cambodia

Cambodia's first pure natural mineral water producer furthers their commitment to sustainable growth in partnership with TotalEnergies

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kulara Water, the leading pure natural mineral water producer in Cambodia, has commissioned TotalEnergies to design, install and operate the solar energy and energy storage solution for their bottling facility in Siem Reap Province.



Site of Kulara Water where the solar and storage system are installed

The innovative system combines a hybrid of solar energy and battery storage, providing energy continuously. This includes an on-site 650 kilowatt-peak (kWp) ground-mounted solar system connected to an 896 kilowatt-hours (kWh) battery system.

Solar energy is used during the day and excess power is stored in the batteries for use during the night. The installation of the system was completed on 3 January 2022 and will improve Kulara Water's energy efficiency, reduce power costs and ensure better access to power supply.

TotalEnergies will remain in partnership with Kulara Water for the next 15 years to ensure the safe production and storage of energy in the system.

This project is the latest environmental impact project by Kulara Water, who are widely recognized for their commitment to social and environmental impact as a keystone of their corporate strategy.

Margaret Forey, Chairwoman of Kulara Water, said, "We are very proud of this project and grateful for our partnership with TotalEnergies. This project represents the latest achievement in our sustainability strategy and is just the beginning of our adoption of solar energy solutions to power our operations."

Gavin Adda, Head of TotalEnergies Renewables Distributed Generation Asia said, "With a strong, growing presence in Asia, and trusted by companies such as Kulara Water as the solar energy partner of choice, TotalEnergies provides a solution that fulfils both environmental sustainability and cost-saving goals. As a leading solar service provider for commercial and industrial businesses, we look forward to supporting manufacturing companies, such as Kulara Water, in driving down their carbon footprint, and use our global experts of tailor-made renewable solutions for any business energy needs."

TotalEnergies, renewables and electricity

As part of its ambition to get to net zero by 2050, TotalEnergies is building a portfolio of activities in renewables and electricity. At the end of September 2021, TotalEnergies' gross renewable electricity generation capacity is 10 GW. TotalEnergies will continue to expand this business to reach 35 GW of gross production capacity from renewable sources by 2025, and then 100 GW by 2030 with the objective of being among the world's top 5 producers of electricity from wind and solar energy.

About TotalEnergies Renewables Distributed Generation for Asia

TotalEnergies Renewables Distributed Generation is a major international provider of fully integrated distributed solar energy solutions, including solar-powered rooftops, carport and ground-mounted solar power plants, with a portfolio of over 600 MW of projects in development and operation worldwide. Active in Asia since 2018, TotalEnergies Renewables Distributed Generation is one of the largest and fastest players in renewable energy distributed generation in the region for commercial and industrial customers, with a portfolio of over 100 MW of projects in development and operation. https://solar.totalenergies.asia

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies on a global scale: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our 105,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

Twitter: @TotalEnergies; LinkedIn: TotalEnergies; Facebook: TotalEnergies; Instagram: TotalEnergies

About Kulara Water Co., Ltd.

Kulara Water Co., Ltd is the producer of Eau Kulen and Eau Kulen sparkling and is the Kingdom of Cambodia's leading pure natural mineral water producer. Kulara Water's world-class bottling facility is located at the foot of Phnom Kulen, Cambodia's most sacred mountain and the birthplace of the Khmer empire. Committed to corporate social responsibility, Kulara Water actively strives to implement best practices to effectively strengthen its leadership, promote resource protection and land regeneration, while also looking after employees' well-being, skills development, life-long learning, social mobility and growth opportunities.

Visit our website: www.eaukulen.com

