TotalEnergies, one of the fastest growing providers of solar energy distributed generation in Asia

TotalEnergies reaches 100 MW of on-site solar across South East Asia in around 2 years, offering its customers immediate carbon footprint reduction and around $200 million savings

SINGAPORE, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TotalEnergies has reached more than 100 MW of on-site solar projects including with Danone, Renault-Nissan, Betagro, Chandra Asri (see more details here). This represents an exponential growth with annual growth rate doubling each year and confirms TotalEnergies as one of the largest and fastest growing solar players in the region.



Solar carport installed by TotalEnergies for Renault Nissan Automotive in India

TotalEnergies develops, finances, and operates on-site solar systems for commercial and industrial customers in India, Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam. With strong operational expertise and high standards of HSE and quality, TotalEnergies is able to deliver turnkey solutions for any type of site, even for complex industrial sites.

TotalEnergies offers its customers the possibility to enter long-term power purchase agreements, providing immediate cost savings and do not necessitate to engage any upfront capital investment. Over the entire solar portfolio, the cumulative customers' savings over the lifetime of the contracts are estimated to be around $200 million. In addition to cost savings, the on-site solar systems provided by TotalEnergies have reduced customers' annual carbon footprint by more than 86,000 tons, equivalent to removing more than 14,000 cars from the roads or planting more than 1 million trees.

Major projects include:

25 MW for Betagro which is Thailand's market leader in agro-industrial and food industry. This is one of the largest on-site solar portfolios in Southeast Asia .

market leader in agro-industrial and food industry. This is one of the largest on-site solar portfolios in . 20 MW for the supply chain of one of the world's leading sports brands across Vietnam and Indonesia .

and . 5 MW for Danone Aqua – Indonesia's largest bottled water provider. This is the biggest solar rooftop in Centra Java.

largest bottled water provider. This is the biggest solar rooftop in Centra Java. 3 MW for Renault Nissan Automotive, which is one of the largest solar carports in India .

. 1 MW for Chandra Asri – the largest petrochemical company and one the first long-term, B2B solar contracts in Indonesia .

Gavin Adda, Head of TotalEnergies Renewables Distributed Generation in South East Asia, said, "TotalEnergies is committed to providing sustainability solutions that drive down customers' costs and carbon footprint over the long-term. Customers are increasingly aware of the importance of working with partners that provide highest-quality HSE and power generation performance. They need energy partners that they can trust to build and operate systems safely over the long-term. TotalEnergies provides its customers peace of mind from a technical, financial and commercial perspective and it is this trust that underpins the incredible growth that we have seen."

TotalEnergies, renewables and electricity

As part of its ambition to get to net zero by 2050, TotalEnergies is building a portfolio of activities in renewables and electricity that should account for up to 40% of its sales by 2050. At the end of 2020, TotalEnergies' gross power generation capacity worldwide was around 12 GW, including 7 GW of renewable energy. TotalEnergies will continue to expand this business to reach 35 GW of gross production capacity from renewable sources by 2025, and then 100 GW by 2030 with the objective of being among the world's top 5 in renewable energies.

About TotalEnergies Renewables Distributed Generation in Asia

TotalEnergies Renewables Distributed Generation is a major international provider of fully integrated distributed solar energy solutions, including solar-powered rooftops, carport and ground-mounted solar power plants, with a portfolio of over 800 MW of projects in development and operation worldwide. Active in Asia since 2018, TotalEnergies Renewables Distributed Generation is one of the largest and fastest players in renewable energy distributed generation in the region for commercial and industrial customers, with a portfolio of 100 MW of projects in development and operation. https://solar.totalenergies.asia

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a broad energy company that produces and markets energies on a global scale: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our 105,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, clean, reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

