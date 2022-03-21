TotalEnergies signs a Solar Rooftop Project in Indonesia for Beiersdorf, a Worldwide Leader in Skin Care

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beiersdorf, one of the world's largest skin care brands with more than 100 years of success, signed a long-term agreement with TotalEnergies for a rooftop solar PV (photovoltaic) installation to power 20% of the needs of Beiersdorf's plant with green energy.



Site of Beiersdorf’s facility in Indonesia where Solar rooftop will be installed by TotalEnergies

Under the agreement, Beiersdorf's manufacturing site will be equipped with a 540 kWp solar power system installed by TotalEnergies. The system is likely to be running from June 2022. The 830MWh of electricity generated by the system each year will reduce carbon emissions by around 660 tons every year, equivalent to charging 71 million smartphones annually.

In addition to reducing the environmental footprint, Beiersdorf will be able to increase cost savings with the clean energy produced by system for 25 years without any upfront investments.

Beiersdorf's sustainability agenda Care Beyond Skin, which has been in place since 2020, sets ambitious and concrete targets, with which the company wants to actively contribute to the ten principles of the UN Global Compact and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Environmentally friendly technologies and the reduction of Beiersdorf's carbon footprint are at the heart of this sustainability program. 100% of all electricity consumed at Beiersdorf offices and production locations worldwide originates from renewable sources. In addition to purchasing 100% green electricity, Beiersdorf had installed photovoltaic systems at several of its production and office sites, including those installed by TotalEnergies. The solarization project in Indonesia with TotalEnergies is in line with Beiersdorf's commitment to sustainable manufacturing.

Mehdi Ben Messaoud, President Director of Beiersdorf Indonesia, said, "At Beiersdorf we intend to live up to our responsibility as a global company and make a significant contribution towards a climate positive future. This is why we are working intensively and continually on reducing our production-related emissions." Dwi Mudriah, Production Centre Director of Beiersdorf Indonesia, complemented, "This project will significantly reduce the carbon footprint in our production facilities, making our facilities environmentally friendly. In addition, it also provides substantial savings in the long term".

Gavin Adda, Head of TotalEnergies Renewables Distributed Generation Asia, said, "As the leading provider of solar solutions in the region, we are honored to be trusted by Beiersdorf to deliver cost savings and reduce carbon footprint. TotalEnergies provides its customers peace of mind from a technical, financial and commercial perspective. We are committed to being a long-term energy partner for Beiersdorf and hope to collaborate further in the future."

