The Touch Up Shop Reverses Vehicle Damage With New Color-Match Paint

Las Vegas-based car repair experts The Touch Up Shop have created their cutting-edge color-match paint, which perfectly matches the color of your car.

The Touch Up Shop has expanded its product line with the introduction of its OEM Color Match paint. Home to the largest color database on record, you can type in the model, make, and year of your motorbike, SUV, or car to find the exact match to your vehicle. The Touch Up Shop promises 100% color match guarantee and brings their 30 years of expertise to the launch of their Car Touch Up Paint.

To date, the database is home to over 400,000 car body colors. The database stores over 55 car types, over 40+ models for each car, and covers models from as early as the 1950s. From a 1988 3-door Subaru to the 2021 Model-X Tesla, the efficient drop-down menu allows you to select the color you need in seconds.

The Touch Up Shop uses their factory OEM Color Matching technique, which allows vehicle owners to restore the motor to its original condition themselves. The long-established car repair experts have perfected their OEM color spray paint to cover scratch repair and any number of scrapes or vehicle damage.

Empowering DIY car repair in Vegas

The Touch Up Shop specializes in auto body repair, and the latest product is just one of their series of products for fixing car scratches. What makes the company unique is that in addition to its dedication to supporting DIY car repair, they also provide project coaching to clients, with in-person and online tutorials available. In addition to selling the technology, they also work with clients to empower their own knowledge of DIY car repair. The Touch Up Shop are the pioneers of a transformative new movement to put car repair in the owners’ hands.

360 car repair with the Touch Up Shop

In addition to their color match car paint, The Touch Up Shop also has a full range of car repair products. From repair putty to fiberglass repair and safety products, these industry specialists allow you to fully repair your vehicle body. Their color match car paint caps off their product range as it allows you to restore the visuals of the car after fully repairing any scratches, scrapes, or dents.

The world’s first online DIY auto-repair shop

Thetouchupshop.com helps avoid the need for expensive body shops and insurance claims. It’s helpful customer advice for DIY repair makes it one of the first of its kind, going beyond simply selling the products to teaching vehicle owners about auto repair. With 30 years of automotive touchup expertise, the Touch Up Shop brings all the knowledge of an experienced body shop to the digital marketplace.

