TOVNET Secures Strategic Supply Contracts for SolarCams and Gains Global Recognition

TOVNET, a leader in innovative solar-powered surveillance solutions, has secured a significant supply contract for its SolarCams in Indonesia, targeting the regions of Pekanbaru City and Pelalawan Regency on Sumatra Island.

—

TOVNET, a leader in innovative solar-powered surveillance solutions, has secured a significant supply contract for its SolarCams in Indonesia, targeting the regions of Pekanbaru City and Pelalawan Regency on Sumatra Island. The delivery of these advanced surveillance systems is set to be completed by August, with TOVNET poised to showcase its groundbreaking technology at the Environmental Exhibition in Jakarta from September 8 to 20, 2024.

In July, TOVNET participated in the Hydrogen Environment Energy Forum and Exhibition held in Melbourne, Australia. This event brought together key stakeholders from the Australian government and the Korean Ministry of Environment to discuss the benefits of renewable energy facilities. A notable agreement was reached for joint investments in sustainable energy production. During the exhibition, TOVNET's SolarCam attracted significant attention for its potential applications in remote industrial areas, mines, and ranches, where reliable electricity supply is often challenging. The SolarCam's unique solar charging capability positions it as a highly anticipated export to Australia.

The TOVNET SolarCam stands out with its advanced features and engineering advantages. It includes low-light charging software capable of charging in low-light conditions of 450Lux, enabling efficient charging across various environments. The SolarCam is equipped with a 40,000mAh battery, ensuring extended operation without the need for frequent recharging. It utilizes a proprietary Standby-Awake Logic firmware algorithm to minimize power consumption during streaming, recording, and playback, thereby extending battery life. The innovative fast charging circuit, developed with a constant current charging circuit, reduces battery charging time and enhances battery efficiency. Additionally, the video compression algorithm, certified as an innovative technology in South Korea, reduces data transmission volume, lowering streaming time and telecommunications costs.

The long-term recording storage employs a precise PIR sensor to detect motion accurately, initiating recording and alerts only when necessary to conserve power. The unique video algorithm allows for up to six months of continuous recording, ensuring efficient surveillance operations. Constructed with aluminum heat dissipation materials that withstand temperatures from -50°C to 70°C, the SolarCam is suitable for extreme UV exposure and cold environments. By using eco-friendly solar power, the SolarCam helps reduce carbon emissions and environmental pollution. Its affordable pricing also makes it an essential tool for protecting public safety and property.

TOVNET continues to enhance daily life by elevating convenience and security through its innovative products. The company's commitment to integrating video compression, Internet of Things (IoT), and AI technologies has led to numerous domestic and international patents and certifications, including KFDA registrations, NET certification, and software performance grades.

For more information, visit https://www.tovnet.co.kr or contact Kevin Park at info@tovnet.co.kr or call +1-949-303-9994, +82-10-5389-3983.

About TOVNET

TOVNET, established in 2012, is committed to environmental friendliness and carbon neutrality. We supply eco-friendly products and AI video analysis solutions, consistently innovating to solve customer problems and enhance satisfaction. Trusted globally, we aim to exceed expectations with high-quality, differentiated products and services. Our focus on sustainable growth ensures we are a company future generations will remember.



Contact Info:

Name: Kevin Park

Email: Send Email

Organization: TOVNET

Address: Los Angeles, CA, California, United States

Phone: +1-949-303-9994, +82-10-5389-3983

Website: https://www.tovnet.co.kr



Release ID: 89136557

Should you come across any errors, concerns, or inconsistencies within this press release's content, we urge you to reach out without delay by contacting error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our committed team will promptly address your feedback within 8 hours and take appropriate measures to resolve any identified issues or guide you through the removal process. Providing accurate and dependable information remains our utmost priority.