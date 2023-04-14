"Towards the Future: Our World" Asian Youth Art Exchange was Held Successfully

Since the submissions opened on September 22nd, the Asian College Students Short Video Exchange Exhibition attracted many young creators. 108 colleges and universities from 20 countries and regions participated, and 640 entries were received. To encourage young creators to exchange ideas, on January 15th, 2023, the International Cultural Association of Jilin Province organized an online sharing session for creators. 29 outstanding young creators gathered to explain their creative journeys.

Creators from Beijing Film Academy, Chung-Ang University, Zhejiang Institute of Communication, Jilin Animation Institute, Northeast Normal University and other institutions introduced their projects in sequence. They discussed their creative processes, shooting techniques, and the attitudes and emotions they wanted to convey, vividly showcasing their work. In addition to sharing their creative experiences, these young creators revealed insight into artistic creation techniques as well as their evolving attitudes and their renewed vitality.

Gao Zitong from Northeast Normal University talked about the challenges he encountered during the production of Winter Chase and how he overcame them. Gao shared his experience regarding techniques, expressiveness, framing, lighting, and more. "I want to convey that life is beautiful because it's limited. Once something becomes indefinite, it will lose a lot of its meaning and value. I hope everyone can accept regrets and imperfections," he stated.

Ren Mohan from Chung-Ang University in South Korea said, "As a foreign student, I encountered many difficulties while filming in Korea, but I believe that I will overcome every obstacle with perseverance." His work emphasizes the experience of healing and redemption.

The online sharing session built a platform of communication for young creators. The session improved people’s understanding of the creators’ works, not only their progress and innovation at the technical level, but their underlying emotions and attitudes. Each film presented unique messages and values. These young creators represent the future of Asian films, and we believe that their efforts will lead to exciting developments in the Asian film industry!

