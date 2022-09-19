Town Ray Wins Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability Awards 2022 - Industry Champions of the Year

HONG KONG, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Town Ray Holdings Limited ("Town Ray", together with its subsidiaries, collectively the "Group", HKSE stock code: 1692) is pleased to announce that it stood out among 470 global companies and was awarded the Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability Awards ("ACES') 2022 – Industry Champions of the Year by its first nomination and became the first Hong Kong company to receive the honour as ACES Industry Champions. Winning the ACES award highly recognizes Town Ray's leadership, strong presence and distinct competitive edges in the electrothermic household appliance manufacturing industry.



Town Ray is an advanced product developer and industrial designer of a broad range of electrothermic household appliances.

As an advanced product developer and industrial designer of electrothermic household appliances with world-class quality, Town Ray aims to become a premier leading industry player to bring a better living to humans around the globe by providing customers with the best quality, best design, best value products with best service and communication.

Aside from nurturing a winning culture, Town Ray stands out through its unbeatable expertise in products and markets, diversified product offering, cutting-edge design, strong R&D capabilities, stringent quality control, and comprehensive after-sales service.

Town Ray has come a long way to prove that it certainly has skin in the game. Winning the prestigious honour as ACES Industry Champions of the Year further solidifies its stature as a trustworthy industrialist within a crowded and saturated marketplace.

Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Town Ray, Mr. Chan Wai Ming Eric, said, "It is our honour to receive such recognition from the panel that comprises so many highly respected experts. With the market acknowledgement, we are inspired to go further and set new industry benchmarks, thus creating greater values for our customers and community."

About Town Ray Holdings Limited

Town Ray Holdings Limited is an advanced product developer and industrial designer as well as supplier for a broad range of electrothermic household appliances mainly to European markets. The Group's electrothermic household products can be grouped into two categories, namely: (i) garment care appliances, including steam generator irons, garment steamers and steam irons; and (ii) cooking appliances, including coffee machines, steam cooking appliances and other cooking appliances. Town Ray Holdings Limited was listed on the main board of Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 25 October 2019, with stock code of 1692.