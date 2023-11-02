Townsend, MT Mexican Restaurant: Burritos, Tacos & Veggie Options Announced

From its widely appreciated fish tacos to veggie nachos and locally brewed tap beer, Taco Del Sol is offering more options for Mexican food enthusiasts in Townsend and throughout Broadwater County.

Taco Del Sol, a Mexican restaurant in Helena, Montana, is expanding its menu for patrons in Townsend, South Hills, and the surrounding areas. Offering a large selection of burritos, tacos, nachos, and chips, the restaurant aims to provide something for every Mexican food enthusiast - and continue its effort to support local non-profits and give back to the local community.

The announcement comes as the popular Helena Mexican restaurant continues to see increased demand from Mexican food enthusiasts in Broadwater County, with patrons appreciating the rich variety, local drinks, and family-friendly atmosphere.

The current menu features the restaurant’s widely popular Fish Burrito, combining baked Alaskan cod with beans, cabbage, salsa fresca, and others. For an even more flavorful experience, the restaurant recommends the Fish Supreme - a Fish Burrito with cheese, guacamole, and sour cream.

Taco Del Sol also offers traditional burritos with chicken, beef, or pork, with shrimp and bean and cheese options available. Veggie burritos and whole wheat tortillas are other options on the menu.

Taco enthusiasts will find both soft- and hard-corn options, with fish, shrimp, and veggie tacos, and taco salads also available.

About Taco Del Sol

The Helena Mexican restaurant has been serving customers in Lewis and Clark, Broadwater Counties, and beyond for nearly two decades. As part of its mission to give back to the local community, Taco Del Sol supports organizations including Prickly Pear Land Trust, Helena Community Gardens, Habitat for Humanity, and The Lewis & Clark Humane Society.

A satisfied customer said: “If you think you don't like fish tacos, Taco Del Sol might just change your mind. This simple eatery is the perfect antidote to the usual tired cookie-cutter chain stores that have become the norm for Mexican food in this part of the country. They make really excellent burritos to your exact preferences, and they feature local microbrews on tap.”

Interested parties can find more information at https://www.tacodelsolhelenamt.com

