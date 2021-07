Toyama Prefectural Museum of Art and Design Announces Winners of 13th International Poster Triennial in Toyama 2021

TOYAMA, Japan, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Toyama Prefectural Museum of Art and Design has announced the winners of the 13th International Poster Triennial in Toyama 2021 (hereinafter "IPT2021"), the only international open call exhibition of posters in Japan that is held once every three years.

The prize-winning works have been selected from among 5,943 entries from 64 countries and regions in all categories of IPT2021 after a strict screening process.

All prize-winning posters will be displayed at the Toyama Prefectural Museum of Art and Design beginning on Saturday, July 10.

https://tad-toyama.jp/en/

Winners

- Category A and Category B

Grand prix:

Woodtli, Martin (Switzerland)

Gold prizes:

Lu, Junyi (Mainland China)

Schraivogel, Ralph (Switzerland)

Silver prizes:

Huang, He (Mainland China)

Super Terrain (Bodin, Quentin + de Fouquet, Luc + Meyer, Lucas) (France)

Ueda, Nanako (Japan)

Bronze prizes:

Balmer Hahlen (Balmer, Priscilla & Hahlen, Yvo) (Switzerland)

Haas, Anna (Switzerland)

He, Jianping (Germany)

Hickmann, Fons (Germany)

Okumura, Yukimasa (Japan)

Orosz, Istvan (Hungary)

Shibuya, Katsuhiko (Japan)

We Play Design (Rubin, Sophie & Rossel, Cedric) (Switzerland)

- U30+STUDENT category

Gold prize:

Soejima, Tomoya (Japan)

Silver prizes:

Xu, Shao-Ting (Taiwan)

Zhou, Yihang (Mainland China)

Bronze prizes:

Danilava, Agata (Belarus)

Iwata, Shonosuke (Japan)

Kageuji, Mayu (Japan)

Koyama, Rieko (Japan)

Lin, Meng-Chih (Taiwan)

Sato, Hayato (Japan)

Shevelenkova, Ksenia (Russia)

Song, Chunwei (Mainland China)

Wang, Jia-Min (Taiwan)

List of works: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202107087445-O1-8cKkYOwX.pdf

- Judges (in the order of the Japanese syllabary)

Katsumi Asaba (secondary screening juror)

Yoshiaki Irobe (preliminary screening juror)

Noriko Kawakami (preliminary screening juror)

Taku Satoh (preliminary/secondary screening juror)

Keiichiro Fujisaki (preliminary screening juror)

Shin Matsunaga (secondary screening juror)

Ken Miki (preliminary/secondary screening juror)

Kiyonori Muroga (preliminary screening juror)

- The 13th International Poster Triennial in Toyama 2021 (IPT2021)

Period: Saturday, July 10, to Sunday, September 5, 2021

Venue: 2F, exhibition rooms 2, 3 and 4, Toyama Prefectural Museum of Art and Design

Admission: 1,100 yen (*850 yen) for adults, 550 yen (*420 yen) for university students. Admission fees in (*) are applied for groups of 20 people or more.

https://tad-toyama.jp/en/