Toyota Announces Sales, Production, and Export Results for January 2022









Toyota City, Japan, Feb 25, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for January 2022, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.In January 2022, although global sales were down year-on-year, sales were generally flat from the previous year.Global production was down year-on-year due to effects from the parts supply shortage caused by the spread of COVID-19 both in Japan and overseas and higher demand for semiconductors.For more information, visit: global.toyota/en/company/profile/production-sales-figures/202201.html.Copyright 2022 JCN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.jcnnewswire.com