Toyota to Reproduce and Sell Additional Spare Parts for the A70 and A80 Supra

Toyota City, Japan, Jun 29, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - TOYOTA GAZOO Racing announces that it will reproduce additional spare parts for the A70(1) and A80(2) Supra under its GR Heritage Parts Project, and will sell them both in Japan and in North America, Europe, and other overseas countries.





In support of customers who wish to continue driving older vehicles that are full of memories and that they truly love, the project reproduces spare parts that have been discontinued, and sells them as genuine parts. For the A70 and A80 Supra, this will be the first addition since spare parts were announced in 2020.



From July 1, as and when preparations are complete, Toyota will gradually make reproduced parts available for purchase at Toyota dealers, in the same way as normal genuine parts. However, the reproduced parts will be limited production with the special cooperation of our suppliers. For this reason, after their production periods have ended, each reproduced part will only be available for purchase for as long as stocks last(3). Details such as part numbers and production periods will be published on the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing website(4) from July 1, beginning with the parts that ready.



(1) Sales period 1986-1993

(2) Sales period 1993-2002

(3) Some parts excluded

(4) See here for details

(5) Parts set for sale from July 2021 onward; availability of reproduced parts varies according to region (the parts listed above are for Japan)



