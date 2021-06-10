TPIsoftware Achieved Accredited ISO 27001 Certification for Information Security

TAIPEI, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The Enterprise Application Product Development Division, TPIsoftware, is proud to announce that it has achieved its ISO 27001 certification for its robust information security, demonstrating TPIsoftware's dedication to the highest IT security standards in the product development process, and the commitment to the best interest of its customers. Validated by an external auditor, TPIsoftware has successfully met all the rigorous requirements of the ISO 27001 standards and has been accredited by the Taiwan Accreditation Foundation (TAF). With both international and domestic accreditations, TPIsoftware has proved to be a competent international provider of secure information technology and high-quality services.

ISO 27001 Certified, Exceptional IT Security Affirmed

TPIsoftware has implemented Information Security Management System for the product development process, which includes a series of risk management mechanisms such as asset inventory and risk assessment, stakeholder inventory, and IT security incident response. It also includes the physical security control of facilities in compliance with the ISO standards to ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information through institutionalization, documentation and regulation. With effective control and prevention of potential business risk factors, the risk of IT security can be reduced to achieve business continuity.

Safeguards for Customer Data & Robust IT Security Protection

With a growing dependence on digitalization and information systems, the data security of customers has become the goal for companies and organizations. In response to the laws and regulations regarding information security, the effective management of large volumes of information is a top priority for system development.

The API management, log monitoring or security mechanisms resulting from the massive adoption of APIs and servers in response to business expansion have burdened the IT maintenance. Therefore, to tackle the security issues and improve operational efficiency, the product development processes certified by ISO, such as API gateways and one-stop log management, are made to reduce security risks and development costs, leading businesses to success.

Ben Yao, CEO of TPIsoftware, said: "TPIsoftware is going through rapid growth and actively moving towards overseas markets. In the face of international market challenges, we have complied with the ISO 27001 standards and increased employees' IT security awareness. This is the demonstration of our commitment to information security and safeguards for high-quality customer services, and our prospect to go global.

TPIsoftware will continue to provide comprehensive and trusted IT security protection solutions in compliance with the ISO 27001 standards, meet larger-scale market needs and overseas expansion, and strive to become a reliable partner for customers at home and abroad, and contribute to the awareness of IT security.

Media Contact：

Sonia Tsai

+886-2-2658-0508 #1605

sonia.tsai@tpisoftware.com

Visit our website

Subscribe to our newsletter