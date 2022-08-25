TPIsoftware and KCT Strike Strategic Partnership to Unlock the Japanese Market

TAIPEI, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TPIsoftware has recently announced an alliance partnership with Knowledge Creation Technology (KCT), a Japanese leading IT solution provider, to intensify the cooperation between Taiwan and Japan's software technology industry and penetrate the Japanese market.

TPIsoftware and KCT have established the collaborative partnership with the business matching and support from a professional association representing Taiwan's information technology industry, and the IT Innovation and Strategy Center Okinawa (ISCO), an IT innovation hub in Okinawa, Japan. Followed by a Memorandum of Understanding signing, the two companies have synergized the market focus and the strengths of each other; they will now jointly harness the market insights to better serve local customers, maximizing the business development in Japan and strengthening the partner network.

This strategic alliance will target the BFSI sector in Tokyo and Okinawa with a focus on addressing its digital transformation pain points to uncover business opportunities in the Japanese market. Both parties have reached an agreement of product distribution of TPIsoftware's enterprise digital service product DigiFusion on a mutually beneficial goal. DigiFusion features digiRunner , an enterprise-level API management platform, and digiLogs , a centralized log management platform, aiming to drive digital transformation of businesses. With its innovation and the patented technology, digiRunner empowers businesses to leverage diverse resources and manage APIs with ease, building a thriving API-enabled ecosystem for developers and partners. Besides, log management strategies have emerged as the key drivers of IT operational efficiency, and digiLogs allows businesses to manage and monitor a massive amount of log data with better IT governance.

This international collaboration is a step forward for TPIsoftware to expand into the Japanese market. TPIsoftware is currently building win-win partnerships with local partners across the Asia-Pacific region. Its partner network spans from East Asia to Southeast Asia. It has laid the groundwork for its APAC business planning, with several signed system integrator partners across the region. TPIsoftware seeks to grow the ecosystem in the APAC market and establish local partnership networks. Its subsidiaries in Singapore and Vietnam allow it to provide direct customer support, and it will further build a local support team in response to the growing business needs to actively "Act Local".

"We are thrilled to partner with KCT to tap into a new market. We keen to seize this opportunity to localize for the Japanese market and adapt our product to the market needs with our geographical advantages and relatively competitive prices," said Ben Yao, CEO of TPIsoftware, "Our long-term goal is to adopt a global perspective and fuse the expertise and cultures of different countries to make our products more complete and cater to customers worldwide. We welcome more international partners to join us."

Masayuki Kawamura, CEO of KCT, commented as follows, "Through this alliance, we are confident that the synergy between TPIsoftware's technologies and products and our own technologies will contribute to solving issues and promoting digital transformation of our customers in Japan."

About Knowledge Creation Technology

KCT is a system integrator that supports customers' systemization at its head office in Otemachi, Japan. Its handling ranges from IBM large systems to cloud, mobile and development.

About TPIsoftware

Founded in 2005, TPIsoftware is a software provider delivering enterprise software and one-stop solutions to businesses in various industries. TPIsoftware has two main product series –the digital service platform DigiFusion and the AI-powered product SysTalk.ai to help enterprises succeed in digital transformation. TPIsoftware also specializes in FinTech, InsurTech, blockchain, big data, telecom application and more, providing services domestically and overseas.

