TPIsoftware Wins Big at Taiwan Excellence Awards 2023 with Its Three Proprietary Software Products

TAIPEI, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognized as one of the best ICT software solutions providers in Taiwan, TPIsoftware has won big at the 31st Taiwan Excellence Awards with its three proprietary software products: the enterprise-level API management platform digiRunner , the conversational AI chatbot SysTalk.Chat , and the one-stop log management platform digiLogs . The awards celebrate the innovation and potential of Taiwanese products, which exemplifies TPIsoftware's R&D commitment and capability to compete against global tech giants. Thousands of products entered the awards, with a total of 186 companies and 348 products standing out from the competition.

The award-winning product digiRunner helps businesses stay on top of the global Open Data trend by creating diverse business scenarios and enabling an innovative ecosystem with third-party service providers. Featuring full life cycle API management, digiRunner significantly reduces up to 90% of API development and deployment time for enterprises to capture business opportunities.

digiLogs is awarded for its holistic features to optimize IT operational efficiency. Supporting more than 55 data formats, it provides centralized log integration, management and analysis for a high volume of logs across heterogeneous systems with troubleshooting time reduced to ⅙ when issues occur. Granted 7 utility model patents and 3 invention patents, digiLogs and digiRunner belong to the product lineup DigiFusion, a comprehensive enterprise service middleware featuring FIDO authentication, SIEM, CI/CD and more.

Harnessing the exclusive dual algorithm technology, SysTalk.Chat delivers human-like dialog services with over 90% accuracy rate complemented with professional training and consultation. TPIsoftware has further rolled out an AI textual analysis solution built with OCR technology to empower smart claims management, underwriting and document administration in the BFSI and government sector.

"This prestigious recognition has proved us reaching new heights," said Ben Yao, CEO of TPIsoftware, "Our partner network building across the APAC market is in full swing; aside from our branch offices in Singapore and Vietnam, we have strategic partnerships and local business development managers in Japan, Cambodia and Indonesia. Our local teams are growing, and we're on a mission to facilitate digital transformation in the APAC region."

TPIsoftware is a Taiwanese software provider with a focus in APIM, AI chatbots, FinTech and more, delivering services and solutions domestically and overseas.

