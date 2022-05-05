TPIsoftware Wins Two 2022 Future Commerce Awards with Its digiRunner and SysTalk.Chat

TAIPEI, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Future Commerce Award ceremony, organized by Business Next to highlight innovative breakthroughs by Taiwanese companies, was held on April 28th. At the event, first-time entrant TPIsoftware garnered both the Best Technology Innovation and the Best Product Innovation awards. digiRunner, an enterprise API management platform, won the Silver Award for Best Technology Innovation with its comprehensive functionalities backed by six patents, while SysTalk.Chat, an AI-powered conversational customer service chatbot, won the Bronze Award in the most competitive category, Best Product Innovation, for its dual algorithms and ability to answer questions in a wide variety of situations across multiple industries.

This year's list of winners clearly shows that businesses across a wide swath of industries are simultaneously designing and developing "zero-touch" business applications, which is a key characteristic of TPIsoftware's two winning products. digiRunner provides a perfect management platform for banks, government entities and retail channels that need to integrate a large number of APIs with different functionalities and intertwined services. In addition to patented technologies, the security mechanisms used in conjunction with the transmission process such as identity verification and anti-hacking are also in place. Most importantly, digiRunner significantly reduces the development time of applications and allows for quick implementation, opening up the door to cross-industry business-opportunity-creating alliances. SysTalk.Chat is a comprehensive AI chatbot that comes equipped with both high accuracy and management capabilities. The chatbot is not only endowed with professional algorithms and maintenance tools, but has also integrated in AI-driven application management functionalities that mimic human conversational behaviors. TPIsoftware has assisted many large customers, including banks, government agencies, medical institutions and retail outlets, in implementing the new platform and interfacing with their existing customer service systems. The product lineup efficiently addresses the needs of front-line consumers and significantly reduces the burden on customer service operators.

The Future Commerce Award event organized by Business Next is now in its eighth year. Despite the continued presence of COVID-19, many vendors are actively participating in this year's event. Some 92 companies have submitted 234 entries. The awards seek to recognize excellence across five categories: Best Experience Innovation, Best Technology Innovation, Best Product Innovation, Best Business Model, and Best Management Innovation. Jeff Lin, Innovation & AI Product Division VP and Pierre Hsia, director of Enterprise Application Product Development Division at TPIsoftware represented the company in receiving the awards.

"The two awards from the Future Commerce Award jury reinforced our confidence in what we do and signifies that we are on the right track," said TPIsoftware's founder and CEO Ben Yao. As a professional software solution provider, TPIsoftware has not only assisted banks in their digital transformation with its FinTech expertise, but has also recently developed an insurtech modular platform as well as enterprise-level business process management (BPM) solutions that have attracted much attention throughout the market. "TPIsoftware plans to keep up the momentum and continue to roll out new products, with the goal of demonstrating to the world what Taiwan can do when it comes to making contributions to the world of digital transformation," emphasized Yao.

About TPIsoftware

Founded in 2005, TPIsoftware is a software provider delivering enterprise software and one-stop solutions to businesses in various industries. TPIsoftware has two main products –the digital service platform DigiFusion and the AI-powered product SysTalk.ai to help enterprises succeed in digital transformation. TPIsoftware also specializes in FinTech, InsurTech, blockchain, big data, telecom application and more, providing services domestically and overseas.

