TR Capital Positions Firm to Capture Tremendous Growth Opportunity in Southeast Asia with New Singapore Office

SINGAPORE, Sep 16, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - TR Capital, the leading Asian secondary private equity firm, today announced the opening of its fifth office in the APAC region, and the firm's Southeast Asia Headquarters, in Singapore.



Paul Robine, Founder and CEO of TR Capital, said, "We see huge potential in the secondary private equity market in Singapore, as well as the wider Southeast Asia ("SEA") region, making Singapore a strong new location for TR Capital, in addition to our offices in Greater China and India. This combined with favourable policies designed to cement Singapore's position as a financial hub, make it an obvious choice from which to create value for our investors."



The Southeast Asia region presents significant opportunities for investors, with its fast-growing consumer trends, sought-after technology companies and lively start-up culture. The private equity market in Southeast Asia reached an all-time high of US$25 billion in deal value in 2021, more than double the 2020 figure(1) . Singapore led this growth in both the number of deals and their value, recording 104 deals worth a total of US$12.1 billion. In the coming years, SEA-focused private equity firms will look for exit opportunities to meet their liquidity needs. As a secondary investor, TR Capital will be well-positioned to capitalize on these market dynamics.



"At TR Capital, our strategy is centred around making investments in innovative and established leaders from the technology, consumer, and healthcare sectors. Our focus on secondaries comes at a critical time when many private equity firms are evaluating exiting assets, while institutional investors are also looking to rebalance their portfolios amidst an environment of highly volatile market conditions," continued Mr. Robine. "Given our active investment style, we have always placed importance on having local offices on the ground run by strong local teams. We are incredibly proud to be the only secondary private equity firm to have five offices in Asia ex-Japan. The new office in Singapore perfectly positions us to capture emerging opportunities in Southeast Asia, which will complement our investments in China and India."



TR Capital is led by Founder and CEO Paul Robine, and by Managing Partners Colin Sau and Frederic Azemard, with flagship offices in Hong Kong and Singapore, and additional offices and local teams in Shanghai, Shenzhen and Mumbai.



About TR Capital

TR Capital is a leader in secondary private equity investments in the Asia-Pacific region.



TR Capital focuses on providing liquidity solutions to owners of private equity assets through Secondary Direct (single asset) and Fund Restructuring (portfolio) transactions. The firm targets significant positions in established leaders in the Technology, Consumer and Healthcare sectors. TR Capital is an active investor and shareholder and works with its portfolio companies to optimize their business models and capital structures.



TR Capital currently manages four funds with capital commitments of over US$1.2 billion. The firm's sophisticated investor base includes sovereign funds, pension funds, asset management firms, entrepreneurs, and family offices. Founded in 2007, TR Capital has subsequently closed 40 secondary investments and built a solid track record closing four funds since launch.



TR Capital's 30 professionals are based in offices in Hong Kong, Singapore, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Mumbai.



(1) 2022 annual Southeast Asia Private Equity report by Bain & Company



