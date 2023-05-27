Traceless Media's core user base has shattered the million mark, offering top-notch professional services across the short video industry.

On May 26th, reports emerged that Traceless Media, a short video promotional and media flow company, has seen its core user base surpass a million, experiencing a vigorous surge of 83% in its monthly active users, whilst maintaining a high level of daily activity. Dissimilar to traditional media flow companies that suffer from subpar operational and service efficiency, Traceless Media is paving the way with a novel and sustainable development model for the media ecosystem. The company offers unparalleled professional services to users in the short video industry, which has led many media outlets to speculate that Traceless Media could well be the next media giant.

Fueled by the relentless push of mobile internet and smartphones, the global short video industry has seen rapid development, with an ever-increasing user coverage rate. In 2020, the global short video industry had a market size of approximately 6,045 billion yuan, a substantial growth of 25.6% from the previous year. By the end of 2022, the market size had grown to around 6,852 billion yuan, an increase of 12.6% from 2021. This goes to show that there is still considerable room for growth for entities like Traceless Media in the short video market.

Established in the vibrant city of London, Traceless Media immediately captured a torrent of user attention upon its inception, propelling it onto a swift trajectory of growth. With the financial backing of top-tier global film and television groups, endorsements from renowned institutions domestically and abroad, and an extensive wealth of experience in promoting and driving traffic to short videos, Traceless Media has significantly contributed to the surge in influencers' follower counts and views. Having successfully served thousands of influencers by enhancing their promotional reach and traffic flow, the company now possesses the capacity to distribute and promote content for participants on a global scale.

Bridging the gap between short videos and established businesses necessitates a comprehensive infrastructure, including logistics, payment systems, service providers, and consumer psychology. Benefiting from a favorable industry ecosystem, Traceless Media has achieved a commercialization rate nearing 70% in this respect. Committed to serving society and its users through a model of industrial development, Traceless Media collaborates with major platforms to foster the growth of short video promotion and user traffic.

In terms of service, Traceless Media's platform boasts a team that has spent years cultivating expertise in media research, asset management, and big data. By inviting advanced technical talents, the company is able to deeply mine the value of data, predict user behavior with real-time, automated, and precise analytics, and fulfill requirements like short video customer demand insights and optimization of marketing decision-making. Ultimately, it pinpoints the pain points of viewer demand, providing an array of in-depth services.

Furthermore, Traceless Media fundamentally operates from the user's perspective. It seeks to revolutionize the operational model by introducing Web3 thinking, thus shattering traditional marketing modes and helping customers achieve transformation through operational shifts, gradually expanding application scenarios. Only the combination of short video traffic and superior basic service capabilities can uphold the users' ideals. For customers intending to delve into short videos, Traceless Media will further enhance its supply chain strengths, fundamentally improving the user experience.

Embracing its social responsibilities with vigor, Traceless Media leverages its influence to promote employment opportunities for short video users, projected to create millions of jobs worldwide. By genuinely prioritizing the diverse needs and value propositions of people, Traceless Media is certain to infuse the capital market with a fresh vitality.

