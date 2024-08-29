Trackunit breakthrough with Operating Data Platform IrisX

Trackunit launches IrisX, the new Operating Data Platform for construction

Gives customers full access to generative-AI led business transformation

Builds on scaled and proven platform Iris, operational since 2018

Platform guarantees ring-fenced, data privacy and cyber security protocols

Offers customers analytics, automated workflows, and ability to build apps and extensions

Dynamic and organic development of IrisX will keep customers at forefront of digitization

AALBORG, Denmark, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global contech Trackunit has today launched its Operating Data Platform IrisX tailored specifically to the off-highway segment of the construction industry.

The new platform effectively breaks new ground by building on the tried-and-tested Iris platform allowing customers to leverage generative AI and Large Language Models in a dynamic and evolving, open environment.

“It was Gartner that predicted the rise of Industry Cloud Platforms in a report in the fall of 2023, highlighting that more than 70% of enterprises will use ICPs by 2027,” said Trackunit CEO Søren Brogaard. “IrisX is in essence an ICP for off-highway construction, and will exponentially transform productivity and speed to market.

“This is a purpose built platform that connects, streamlines and empowers data from the back office to the frontlines that takes its place within a wider Cloud and IT architecture,” he said. “The beauty of IrisX is that it co-exists and integrates with all your other tools so customers can choose how much they wish to leverage.

“IrisX is designed to help companies overcome the significant challenges of digital transformation, such as high upfront investment and the scarcity of tech talent,” said Brogaard. “By offering a platform that coexists and integrates with existing tools, we ensure faster time to value and impact, making it easier for companies to scale their digital investments.”

“Our customers and partners already have experience of building proprietary solutions through Iris,” said Brogaard. “Now IrisX unlocks deep insights and capabilities through integrating AI and machine learning that will specifically target customer pain points such as downtime, maintenance schedules, and keeping track of fleets between sites to mention just a few.

“With an accelerated time to value and at fractional cost, IrisX is developer friendly and will facilitate the combination of telematics data, operational data and commercial data in one secure and scalable platform with stronger cyber security while also guaranteeing privacy over data,” he said.

“Trackunit has spent years harmonizing and cleaning telematics and operations data in a well structured data lake and customers can be absolutely confident that they only share the data they want to share when they are ready to do so,” said Brogaard. “Their data scientists will effectively be able to start building their own ecosystem on top of IrisX from the day they sign up, enabling them to ring fence data that is integral to maintaining their competitive edge.”

IrisX will also enable users to integrate equipment, fleet and site insights across their tech stack knowing compliance and cyber security concerns are covered via privacy and governance protocols embedded through the ISO 27001 certification.

“The scope of what IrisX can do is really incredible,” said Brogaard. “The automation studio, for example, will help eliminate a lot of manual tasks leaving teams to focus on higher-value activities and use blueprints to optimize app integration and create workflow automation.

“Customers will also be able to use software development kits to build apps & extensions specifically tailored to their customer base, not only enhancing the service offering, but extend the power of their telematics data, proprietary data, and third-party data,” he said.

For OEMs that means, as just one example, transforming predictive analytics into proactive sales while Contractors will, among other things, be able to create a cross-jobsite comparison of external rental assets with internal assets to optimize usage and minimize costs. Rentals will also benefit. They will, for example, be able to optimize their depot turnaround time through data analytics.

“We are moving into an era where IT can no longer be viewed as a side project running parallel to what your company does,” said Brogaard. “The pace of learning demands putting it the center of everything you do to leverage the tremendous opportunities with unlimited scalability that are coming in the new business transformation.

“IrisX will continue to evolve and develop dynamically,” he said. “For our customers that are already on board, they will have a headstart on all the truly exciting developments that will unfold as the platform becomes ever more sophisticated.”

Please visit https://trackunit.com/irisx/ for more information. Note this page goes live at 12.00 CET, August 29, 2024.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d4b69e62-0597-438e-940e-8260b208d731

Contact: Lærke Ullerup, Chief Product & Marketing Officer at Trackunit. +45 5370 3033 smerrick@spacomms.com