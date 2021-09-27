GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The first 130th Canton Fair "Promotion on Cloud" event connected with France on September 22. Mr. Chu Shijia, Vice President and Secretary General of the Canton Fair, Director General of China Foreign Trade Centre announced: "Trade Bridge" - the 130th Canton Fair "Promotion on Cloud" event is officially launched!

Integrating virtual and offline formats to connect Paris and Guangzhou, more than 100 representatives from well-known French multinational companies, financial institutions, inspection agencies, design companies, building materials supermarkets and business associations attended the event.

Guests including Shen Xiang, Minister of Economic and Commercial Affairs of the Chinese Embassy in France; Chu Shijia, Vice President and Secretary General of the Canton Fair, Director General of China Foreign Trade Centre; Alain Eygreteau, Vice-President of Paris Ile-de-France Chamber of Commerce; Gao Shugang, Deputy General Manager of Bank of China Paris Branch and Cheng Hui, Director of ADEO Services International Buying Office attended and addressed the event.



Trade Bridge – the first 130th Canton Fair Promotion on Cloud event held successfully

As a crucial platform for international trade cooperation, the Canton Fair is an important link in the global industrial and supply chains. Shen Xiang encouraged French companies to make full use of the platform to further cooperation and exchanges with Chinese companies, offering different options for how French and Chinese firms could collaborate, and contributing to the expansion of Sino-French economic and trade cooperation.

The event introduces the Fair's highlights of the exhibitions, events and featured booths which are designated to echo China's "dual circulation" strategy, as well as its innovative presentation to encourage companies to showcase new products both online and offline.

Chu Shijia noted that the Canton Fair has been receiving support from the French and Chinese business communities over the past 65 years. He hoped that the French business communities can find business opportunities and lead on the win-win cooperation between the two countries.

Alan Eygreteau said the international supply chain took a big hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and buyers are actively seeking business partners and suppliers. The Canton Fair is the perfect venue for tackling such challenges.

With China being France's largest trading partner in Asia, the Canton Fair has regularly welcomed nearly 3,000 French buyers at each one of its editions. Through the Fair, companies worldwide can gain comprehensive insights into the latest trends of Chinese products and the market potential in China.

