TradeFlow Capital Management and CTD Indices launch new indices to support better decision-making in China Energy and Grain Markets

SINGAPORE, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With investors requiring more accurate and timely information for better decision-making in increasingly volatile and complex market conditions, CTDIndices (CTDI) and TradeFlow Capital Management (TradeFlow) are pleased to announce the launch of the "TradeFlow CTDI China Energy Index " and "TradeFlow CTDI China Grain Index".

China ranks 2nd in GDP terms based on data from the World Bank, with tremendous importance to the global economy and in particular trade finance. Despite this, gaining access to the underlying data can be challenging to trade finance professionals. The newly launched Indices offer an uncluttered view of China domestic market activity to improve decision making.

TradeFlow, a market leader and innovator in the transformation of risk associated with SME company import/export Commodity transactions, is in partnership with CTDI to create China-focused indices for a more transparent proxy of past and current market performance of the world's second largest economy.

The TradeFlow CTDI China Energy & Grain indices are the first of an intended collaboration where new specialist indices will be created and offered to the Energy & Commodities market under license.

Dr. Tom James, CEO and CIO of TradeFlow Capital Management said : "Having access to independent, unbiased and transparent indices is of increasing importance as the trading landscape becomes more volatile, and the higher frequency of decision-making must be supported with better information."

Paul Hsu, CEO of CTDI said : "We are excited to be partnering up with TradeFlow to bring more insight into the Chinese economy. In addition to cooperating on these first indices, we look forward to working with TradeFlow to bring additional indices to market that will serve the global financial and trade industries."

The indices will be available direct or via chosen vendor partners. More information on subscription and licensing may be found HERE.

About CTD Indices

CTD Indices is an innovative provider of indices and index solutions to the global financial services industry. Clients value us for our tailor-made index solutions for ETFs and other index-linked financial products because of our quant-based background, quality, and speed. Our client first, flexible approach makes us the leading index provider for clients worldwide.

About TradeFlow Capital Management

TradeFlow Capital Management (TradeFlow) is the world's first Fintech-powered commodity trade enabler focused on SMEs. TradeFlow consists of a diverse team of experts with the focused mission of addressing the increasing trade finance gap faced by global SMEs operating as producers/traders/end-users in the bulk commodity trading space. By performing an enabling role in international trade and globalization, TradeFlow creates growth opportunities for businesses and economies.

TradeFlow transforms the risk associated with SME company import/export Commodity transactions that form the lifeblood of modern economies into Investment Grade products for Banks and Investors. It achieves this by using a proprietary Risk Transformation Engine (RTE) combined with the latest Digitalisation technology including Artificial Intelligence to power its innovative non-credit, non-lending model. TradeFlow's RTE architecture provides the added advantage of superior risk-adjusted returns and capital preservation for investors and is highly complementary to traditional trade finance lending institutions like Banks.

To date, TradeFlow has successfully invested in more than US$1 Bn of physical commodity trade through 800+ transactions across 15+ countries and 27+ commodity types, with more than 800 SME counterpart entities KYC reviewed. As part of its unique business model, The TradeFlow Funds*, advised by TradeFlow, were conceived in 2016 and launched in 2018.

To facilitate Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) objectives that support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), TradeFlow has implemented its Climate Impact Strategy (CIS) leveraging on its unique trade investment model since December 2020.

In July 2021, Tradeflow was acquired by Supply@ME Capital plc, the innovative fintech platform that provides the Inventory Monetisation© service to manufacturing and trading companies, and which is listed on the London Stock Exchange. The combined strengths of both entities further TradeFlow's ability to fulfil its mission of enabling trade for SMEs worldwide, and in doing so, support the UN SDGs.

TradeFlow is a Partner of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) to mobilise capital and improve trade finance access for small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) worldwide through the "'ICC Trade Now" and "ICC Digital Trade Standards Initiative" platforms.

We are a FinTech Certified Company (SFA), a Corporate Member of the Singapore FinTech Association (SFA), a Member of the Alternative Investment Management Association (AIMA), a Member of the Bankers Association for Finance and Trade (BAFT), an Associate Member of EuroCham Singapore, and a Gold Member of the South African Chamber of Commerce.

TradeFlow is a Registered Fund Management Company (RFMC) regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

* No.1 SME-focused trade finance fund in annual net returns to investors in 2020, as reported by Preqin Alternative Investment Database records