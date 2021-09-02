Trading volume on ATFX MT4 platform in Q2 2021 ranks among the top 6 in the world

HONG KONG, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a global leading CFD broker, ATFX achieved remarkable performance in Q2 2021. According to the latest Finance Magnates Quarterly Intelligence Report, the monthly and total trading volume in Q2 on the ATFX MT4 platform reached 142 billion dollars and 426 billion dollars, respectively, ranking among the top 6 globally.

In Q1 2021, ATFX saw its global trading volume reach 417 billion dollars. In Q2, the total trading volume on the MT4 platform was 426 billion dollars, and the global trading volume keeps rising, as does its brand influence.

ATFX has launched over 50 HK stock CFD products on the platform tailored to the needs of investors this year, which has gained an excellent reputation in the industry. In recent years, ATFX has achieved outstanding performance in multiple areas. Its service brand ATFX Connect has also witnessed explosive growth, with sales experiencing a year-on-year increase of 500%. Last month, ATFX was named among "Global Top 10 Popular Brands," demonstrating its increasing brand influence. ATFX is committed to constantly providing new products and services, injecting new momentum to the whole CFD industry.

Introduction to ATFX:

As an international online CFD broker, ATFX holds licenses in various countries, including FCA and CySEC and can offer the most secured legal guarantee for global clients. ATFX has won over 60 international prizes in Europe, Asia, Middle East and South America for its transparent and effective deposit and withdrawal mode. ATFX has 12 offices all over the world and offers more than 200 CFD products for investors.