Tradition and Innovation Collide at Decentraland’s Metaverse Fashion Week

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Decentraland, the world’s largest user-owned and operated virtual social world, announced the schedule and lineup for the sophomore edition of Metaverse Fashion Week (MVFW), held March 28-31, 2023. Pioneered by Decentraland and UNXD, a leading immersive art & culture platform, and in collaboration with the Spatial and OVER metaverses, MVFW23 will demonstrate the potential of interoperability and the newest advancements in digital fashion.

“This year we are honored to continue the legacy of Metaverse Fashion Week. We are seeing the return of many fashion houses, and also the refinement and elevation of digitally-native fashion. We are excited to see some of the world’s greatest fashion minds engaging in the future of fashion,” said Dr. Giovanna Graziosi Casimiro, Head of MVFW at Decentraland.

The curatorial theme Future Heritage of MVFW23 is dedicated to engaging digital designers with fashion institutions, and illuminating the connection between innovation and tradition.

Home of Digital Fashion: The UNXD Luxury Fashion District

MVFW23 will take place across multiple metaverses inside Decentraland's Luxury District, developed by Metaverse Group, where global brands have chosen to house virtual storefronts. Here’s what attendees can expect this year:

Dolce & Gabbana’s metaverse space features an exhibition of the winning designs from its Future Reward competition. Led by Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, the digital design competition spotlights emerging talent and supports them with the creation of a new co-branded digital Wearables collection.

metaverse space features an exhibition of the winning designs from its Future Reward competition. Led by Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, the digital design competition spotlights emerging talent and supports them with the creation of a new co-branded digital Wearables collection. Tommy Hilfiger ’s MVFW experience includes daily product drops, AI-generated fashion, unique collaborations and a community competition — with the winner hand-picked by Mr. Tommy Hilfiger himself.

’s MVFW experience includes daily product drops, AI-generated fashion, unique collaborations and a community competition — with the winner hand-picked by Mr. Tommy Hilfiger himself. Miami Fashion Week (MIAFW) became the first globally recognized Fashion Week to participate in a digital fashion week. MIAFW’s L'Atelier in Decentraland will host events, panels, and runway shows.

became the first globally recognized Fashion Week to participate in a digital fashion week. MIAFW’s L'Atelier in Decentraland will host events, panels, and runway shows. DKNY has created a dedicated venue - DKNY.3 - that hosts an art gallery, pizzeria and a rooftop lounge, and will bring its SoHo landmark wall into the metaverse.

has created a dedicated venue - DKNY.3 - that hosts an art gallery, pizzeria and a rooftop lounge, and will bring its SoHo landmark wall into the metaverse. DUNDAS is teaming up with DressX for Wearables creation and UME for avatar design, showcasing the latest looks from Paris Fashion Week and offering a new range of Wearables.

is teaming up with DressX for Wearables creation and UME for avatar design, showcasing the latest looks from Paris Fashion Week and offering a new range of Wearables. Amorepacific is introducing 'New Beauty Land', inspired by its Seoul headquarters.

is introducing 'New Beauty Land', inspired by its Seoul headquarters. Ben Bridge , the popular US jeweler, opens its first store in the metaverse, featuring a quest with exclusive Wearables that come with in-store benefits.

, the popular US jeweler, opens its first store in the metaverse, featuring a quest with exclusive Wearables that come with in-store benefits. Monnier x Republic returns to MVFW with a soon to be announced Creators Prize celebrating the unleashed creativity of Web3

Fashion brands, technology pioneers and community-designed activations will take place in various locations throughout the week:

'Dear Vivienne' - The Digital Design Community Pays Tribute to the Punk Queen of Fashion : In honor of Vivienne Westwood, the art collective Vuelta has created an immersive installation inspired by her legendary fashion designs.

: In honor of Vivienne Westwood, the art collective Vuelta has created an immersive installation inspired by her legendary fashion designs. The adidas community will bring an exclusive, community-focused experience that brings ITM holders and Decentraland users together. Centered around culture and fashion, the brand will showcase their pioneering collection of 'adidas virtual gear', the first ever collection of digital-only apparel from the three stripes.

community will bring an exclusive, community-focused experience that brings ITM holders and Decentraland users together. Centered around culture and fashion, the brand will showcase their pioneering collection of 'adidas virtual gear', the first ever collection of digital-only apparel from the three stripes. Newly-Created ‘Fashion Plaza’ to Showcase Emerging Digital Fashion Possibilities: COACH is teaming up with several Web3 artists to create a special experience for anyone who visits this year. Alo is bringing yoga and meditation sessions to the metaverse. Gaian , a wearable startup behind the world's first energy-generating sneaker, will unveil its digital store which will feature Wearables footwear.

is teaming up with several Web3 artists to create a special experience for anyone who visits this year. is bringing yoga and meditation sessions to the metaverse. , a wearable startup behind the world's first energy-generating sneaker, will unveil its digital store which will feature Wearables footwear. Diesel and HAPE will take over the D-CAVE space, throwing an interactive virtual party that features multiple wearable NFT airdrops.

will take over the D-CAVE space, throwing an interactive virtual party that features multiple wearable NFT airdrops. Digital asset platform Kraken returns with a fashion-themed infinite NFT gallery, giving visitors the opportunity to experience a curated collection of projects that are leading the way in the design and style of digital identities/avatars.

returns with a fashion-themed infinite NFT gallery, giving visitors the opportunity to experience a curated collection of projects that are leading the way in the design and style of digital identities/avatars. Vegas City has partnered with Perry Ellis for an exclusive set of Wearables that will be exhibited in a virtual showroom.

has partnered with for an exclusive set of Wearables that will be exhibited in a virtual showroom. British shoe brand Clarks showcases the ‘Clarks Arcade’ - part carnival, part rooftop nightclub, offering nostalgic activities including Clarks-themed video games, dance battles and vintage fairground rides.

showcases the ‘Clarks Arcade’ - part carnival, part rooftop nightclub, offering nostalgic activities including Clarks-themed video games, dance battles and vintage fairground rides. Threedium will host Pinko , PwC and Clarks within their mall.

will host , within their mall. OVER, the AR metaverse platform has partnered with Decentraland to run a cross-metaverse wearable design competition. In a first for interoperable avatar fashion, the winners will be showcased on a hybrid AR/IRL catwalk at a four-day event in Milan, from March 28 to March 31.

the AR metaverse platform has partnered with Decentraland to run a cross-metaverse wearable design competition. In a first for interoperable avatar fashion, the winners will be showcased on a hybrid AR/IRL catwalk at a four-day event in Milan, from March 28 to March 31. Dragon City is hosting composer Alastair White and his latest fashion opera in the Metaverse Opera House.

is hosting composer Alastair White and his latest fashion opera in the Metaverse Opera House. Museum District will present the virtual counterpart of world-renowned Opera house, Colon Theater, in partnership with the Buenos Aires Government.

will present the virtual counterpart of world-renowned Opera house, Colon Theater, in partnership with the Buenos Aires Government. MetaTokyo will welcome digital fashion designers who are influenced by the culture of Japan, including Wearables and other activations by EDOLENABLE, Kay, Nyankee and Supermind Studios.

will welcome digital fashion designers who are influenced by the culture of Japan, including Wearables and other activations by EDOLENABLE, Kay, Nyankee and Supermind Studios. David Cash’s Cash Labs Gallery returns this year with multimedia exhibitions from Nick Knight/SHOWstudio and The Wall Group and interoperable experiences by Vogue Singapore and Artisant.



Neo Designers: The Next Generation of Fashion Designers

MVFW23 has partnered with leading digital fashion houses to celebrate Decentraland’s community creations:

DRESSX joins MVFW23 as a lead curator, bringing 3D fashion brands Blade Runway and Injury to the DRESSX flagship store, and will also be distributing two unique Wearables.

joins MVFW23 as a lead curator, bringing 3D fashion brands Blade Runway and Injury to the DRESSX flagship store, and will also be distributing two unique Wearables. Phygicode is launching “Phygicode Dress”, a collaboration with Decentraland community creators, re-imagining an iconic dress by fashion designer Rubin Singer.

is launching “Phygicode Dress”, a collaboration with Decentraland community creators, re-imagining an iconic dress by fashion designer Rubin Singer. The Fabricant will bring community creators RuRingoM and Siki to launch their first Emote to celebrate the WHOLELAND collection, in collaboration with Supermind Studios.

will bring community creators RuRingoM and Siki to launch their first Emote to celebrate the WHOLELAND collection, in collaboration with Supermind Studios. FASHION FUTURE AWARDS is an annual project initiated by FASHION ZOO to focus on the pioneer forces in China's fashion and creative industries.

is an annual project initiated by to focus on the pioneer forces in China's fashion and creative industries. Altr , a digital fashion platform, will highlight 10 cultures through the brand’s “Digital Meets Culture” initiative.

, a digital fashion platform, will highlight 10 cultures through the brand’s “Digital Meets Culture” initiative. The Institute of Digital Fashion will debut Wearable ‘IoDF Emblem of Change’ to highlight the unsustainable consumption of physical fashion.

will debut Wearable ‘IoDF Emblem of Change’ to highlight the unsustainable consumption of physical fashion. House of Web3 from Metagolden is a physical/digital fashion house whose collections come from its community of creators.

from Metagolden is a physical/digital fashion house whose collections come from its community of creators. Meta Fashion House will be featuring 3DMetaDress, a physical 3D printed couture gown made up of 300 hand-drawn 3D printed names of women in web3 and STEM.

will be featuring 3DMetaDress, a physical 3D printed couture gown made up of 300 hand-drawn 3D printed names of women in web3 and STEM. Vogue Singapore will be announcing the winners of their digital fashion competition.

will be announcing the winners of their digital fashion competition. Faith Tribe will host a musical performance by Faith Connexion brand ambassador, Gavin Magnus, highlighting the brand’s relationship with fashion and music.

Follow Decentraland on Twitter with #MVFW23. For more information see here.

About Decentraland

Decentraland is a virtual social world powered by the Ethereum blockchain and the first decentralized metaverse. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications as well as socialize and attend a wide range of daily community-driven events. Decentraland is owned, created, and governed by the users.

