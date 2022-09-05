PERTH, Australia, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading omnichannel digital ad verification and fraud prevention platform, TrafficGuard, today launched TrafficGuard Social, aimed at helping brands eliminate invalid traffic (IVT) from Facebook ad campaigns, and maximise returns on ad spend. TrafficGuard Social is available to enterprise businesses accounts on Trafficguard.ai.



TrafficGuard Extends Ad Protection to Facebook Ads with TrafficGuard Social

With a whopping USD $115 billion spent on Facebook advertising globally, it is a clear indication that Facebook is one of the world's most lucrative advertising platforms. However, according to data from Facebook, at least 1.5 Billion accounts are removed on a quarterly basis, as they are deemed to be fraudulent in nature.

"The launch of TrafficGuard Social comes at a time where IVT is at an all time high. In 2022, the total amount of ad spend is projected to reach over US$173 billion. However, the total cost of IVT has already amounted to USS$81 billion, and the increased ad spend has made it very enticing for fraudsters. IVT will never deliver positive business outcomes – It will pollute your key marketing metrics and data, skew your website analytics, and restrict your business growth. With TrafficGuard Social, it enables marketers and advertisers to optimise their campaigns by yielding better results, with the same spend. " says Mat Ratty, CEO of TrafficGuard.

TrafficGuard Social will take several steps to reduce the risk of abuse from invalid clicks and help improve ad performance by using the data obtained from the respective ad campaigns to determine if the activity is fraudulent in nature. The information will also be used to build exclusion lists on Facebook for pre-bid prevention by dynamically updating custom audiences using data from their proprietary intelligence tagging system.

Come 2023, TrafficGuard will roll out social capabilities for self-serve SMB users whilst expanding its offering to TikTok, Instagram, and LinkedIn, in response to rising client demand.

About TrafficGuard

TrafficGuard is a global advertising verification company that drives superior search advertising performance by verifying advertising engagement as they occur, proactively blocking invalid traffic from infiltrating search campaigns. TrafficGuard is based in Australia, headquartered in Perth, with offices in Singapore, UK, Brazil India and the US, serving over 4000 customers globally.

For more visit www.trafficguard.ai