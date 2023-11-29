Trailer Dealer Rent-To-Own Program With Flexible Payment Options Announced

Trailer dealers servicing poor credit customers across the US can now offer rent-to-own solutions with flexible payment options through C3 Rentals.

C3 Rentals has begun offering rent-to-own services for borrowers with all types of credit, making it possible for trailer dealers to provide payment options for a wide range of customers. Dealers partnered with C3 Rentals can now set up flexible payment arrangements with instant approval, multiple payment options, and electronic billing.

Learn more at https://www.c3rentals.com/become-a-c3-partner

The latest announcement provides a solution for trailer dealers who want to expand their businesses by extending hire-purchase offers to customers with bad credit. Partnership benefits include access to professional software and hands-on support from human customer service representatives.

The global trailer market is expected to be worth around $195.89 billion by 2030, up significantly from $103.12 billion in 2020. This is believed to be driven by increased urbanization in developing countries and the growth of the logistical supply chains. In North America, most freight is transported by road, making trailer dealers key supporters of the commercial transportation industry. C3 Rentals makes it easier for dealers to benefit from the burgeoning freight market with its convenient range of flexible payment options.

Dealers who contact C3 Rentals will be connected with a regional account manager to discuss whether a partnership is best for both parties. If so, an agreement and other documents will be signed, after which dealers will be trained to use the C3 Rentals software to process buyers’ applications. Close guidance is provided for the first few real-life deals to ensure business owners are fully prepared to handle applications on their own.

Besides offering flexible rental purchase programs for all types of credit, C3 Rentals offers e-billing with email reminders to help customers stay on track with their payments. Multiple payment options, including bill pay, phone, email transfer, and the C3 Rentals online portal, are accepted. There are no early repayment penalties, and the company offers a discounted Early Purchase Option (EPO) for rent-to-own trailer customers.

C3 Rentals is a trailer financial services provider that offers rent-to-own solutions. It operates across the United States, working directly with dealers and buyers.

A company spokesperson said, “By using our industry-competitive rent-to-own software and process, your dealership receives support and customer service, and your customers receive ease, opportunity and flexibility.”

Get more information at https://www.c3rentals.com

